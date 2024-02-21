Expect upside for loonie in H1 of 2024 and a pullback in second half: strategist

Nvidia Corp.’s blowout sales forecast took center stage in markets, fanning gains in tech stocks around the world and propelling Nasdaq 100 futures to a gain of more than two per cent.

Nvidia soared as much as 14 per cent in pre-market trading after results showed demand is exploding for artificial intelligence computing hardware. The company, which is on the verge of surpassing Alphabet Inc. in market value, has been the biggest driver of U.S. stock market gains this year.

The promise of big tech investment added to a bullish mood in markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index hit a record high for the first time since 1989 and the Stoxx Europe 600 index briefly surpassed its January 2022 closing peak.

The global market for generative AI may reach US$1.3 trillion in 2032, according to estimates from Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mandeep Singh. Explosive growth in the sector should boost hardware, software and internet companies again this year, he wrote in a recent report.

“As goes Nvidia, so goes the market,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer of Bokeh Capital Partners LLC. “It does confirm the narrative that AI is going to continue to be strong for the foreseeable future. This narrative supported the markets last year, why wouldn’t it do the same this year?”

Nivida’s gain dragged other chipmakers higher in premarket trading, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbing six per cent, Applied Materials Inc. rising four per cent and Intel Corp. up more than two per cent.

While some investors have been concerned about a possible bubble forming around AI-related stocks, others noted that Nvidia is still less expensive than peers. The stock traded at about 30 times forward earnings as of Wednesday’s close, compared with AMD at 43 times. The shares are also cheaper than those of Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., while the Nasdaq 100 Index trades at a 25 times multiple.

The latest numbers mean Wall Street estimates for Nvidia are set to be revised higher, which will likely bring down the valuation once again if the share price doesn’t keep pace.

The hype around Nvidia’s earnings overshadowed a hawkish tone to the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting, where most officials expressed concern about the risk of cutting interest rates too soon. Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari are set to speak today, providing investors with more food for thought along with jobs and home-sales data.

Treasuries were steady after a selloff that pushed the 10-year yield five basis points higher on Wednesday. A gauge of the U.S. dollar declined for a fourth day.

The Nikkei 225’s stellar rally comes as global funds pile back into a market that was overlooked for years in favor of faster-growing markets like China. The move caps a 34-year roller-coaster ride that saw shares go from the most richly valued in the world to among the most depressed — before finding an equilibrium now in between these extremes.

“As Japan becomes a normal country with inflation, its companies will have all kinds of potential,” said Masayuki Murata, general manager of balanced portfolio investment at Sumitomo Life Insurance. “They appear to be stepping into a world where revenue rises even as costs climb, instead of a place where you have to continually cut spending as sales shrink.”

Over in Europe, tech shares led the advance in the Stoxx Europe 600, climbing more than three per cent. The region’s biggest chipmaker, ASML Holding NV, advanced as much as five per cent. Stocks pared gains after data showed euro-area private-sector activity hit an eight-month high despite an increasingly dire situation in German manufacturing. Traders trimmed bets on rate cuts by the European Central Bank.

Meanwhile, Europe’s earnings season remains in full swing:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG jumped after the German carmaker’s gloomy earnings forecast was offset by its plan for an accelerated $3.2 billion buyback.

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc surged after reporting higher-than-expected profit.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV shares jumped after fourth-quarter revenue rose 16 per cent, snapping six quarters of falling sales, as demand from artificial intelligence customers eclipsed persisting weakness in other pockets of the industry

Nestle SA slumped after forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude added to a 1.1 per cent gain on Wednesday and climbed above $78 per barrel mark, supported by tightening physical supplies. Gold climbed above $2,029 per ounce. Bitcoin steadied after a drop Wednesday.

Key Events This Week

U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. existing home sales, Thursday

ECB issues account of January meeting, Thursday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speak, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes 1- and 3-Year inflation expectations survey, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 1.4 per cent as of 6:36 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to $1.0851

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to $1.2671

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.21 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5 per cent to $51,645.76

Ether rose 2.2 per cent to $2,991.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.30 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.44 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.09 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,028.32 an ounce

