Stocks kicked off the week on a positive note, while bonds fell as data showed economic resilience and speculation grew that the Middle East conflict remains contained.

Equities rose in early trading as US retail sales climbed by more than forecast in March and the prior month was revised higher. A surprise profit from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also helped boost sentiment. Treasuries came under pressure also with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. tapping the US high-grade bond market, the first in a likely parade of bond sales from Wall Street’s six biggest banks following their release of first-quarter results.

“We have an economy that continues to surprise to the upside,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. If the S&P 500 is going to avoid its first three-week losing streak since last September, investors will need to move past concerns that rate cuts will be delayed because of sticky inflation.

S&P 500 contracts signaled the benchmark gauge will rebound after posting its biggest weekly drop in 2024. Treasury 10-year yields spiked eight basis points to 4.6 per cent. Oil shrugged off Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel.

“The consumer is consuming, a lot,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group. “If you were looking for an economic slowdown, you aren’t getting it.”

The strong tailwind from easy financial conditions continues to boost inflation and growth, including consumer spending in March, said Torsten Slok at Apollo Global Management.

“Given the ongoing reacceleration in the economy, the Fed will not cut interest rates in 2024,” he noted.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams pointed to the enduring strength of consumers and the broader economy, but said the central bank will likely start lowering interest rates this year if inflation continues to gradually come down.

Strategists at BlackRock’s Investment Institute see signs of earnings growth broadening beyond US technology behemoths to other sectors like industrials and materials in this reporting period.

Strong economic data and corporate earnings have supported risk appetite so far this year despite a jump in bond yields, but “earnings will need to deliver on high expectations,” team led by global chief investment strategist Wei Li said Monday in a weekly commentary note.

Earnings beats are likely in the first quarter after the bar was lowered, but year-to-date re-rating implies that companies exceeding estimates may not be rewarded, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. will slash global headcount by more than 10 per cent, Elon Musk wrote in an email to staff, as the carmaker grapples with a slowdown in electric vehicle demand.

Clearlake Capital Group LP has made a sweetened bid to acquire Blackbaud Inc., offering US$80 a share about a year after its last approach was rebuffed by the cloud software provider.

Charles Schwab Corp.’s first-quarter net revenue topped estimates as the retail brokerage tries to put 2023’s turbulence behind it, even as the firm’s net new assets plunged from a year earlier.

Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments slid a worse-than-projected nearly 10 per cent in the quarter ended in March, reflecting flagging sales in China despite a broader smartphone industry rebound.

CVC Capital Partners revived plans for an initial public offering in Amsterdam, seeking to raise at least €1.25 billion ($1.3 billion) with its investors in a listing that potentially paves the way for other private equity firms to go public.

Key events this week:

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, GDP, Tuesday

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

US housing starts, industrial production, Tuesday

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America earnings, Tuesday.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson speaks, Tuesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

IMF publishes its latest world economic outlook, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Fed issues its Beige Book, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Wednesday

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

Taiwan Semiconductor earnings, Thursday

US Conf. Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel speak, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8 per cent as of 8:57 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0647

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to $1.2476

The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 154.22 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.5 per cent to $66,122.51

Ether rose 5.4 per cent to $3,235.82

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.60 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.42 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.21 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9 per cent to $84.90 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $2,356.34 an ounce

