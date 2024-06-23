The stock market wiped out earlier losses as several big tech names pushed higher, outweighing a slide in Nvidia Corp.

The company at the heart of the artificial-intelligence revolution extended its rout, sliding almost 10 per cent in three days. Still, other big tech names like Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. advanced.

“The stock market is not in a bubble, and while megacap growth stock valuations are stretched, stock prices have not decoupled from fundamentals as they did during the tech bubble of 2000,” said Emily Bowersock Hill at Bowersock Capital Partners. “Right now, the market is rewarding companies for delivering strong earnings, and punishing those that do not deliver.”

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,480, while the Nasdaq 100 underperformed major benchmarks after coming very close to the 20,000 mark last week. Nvidia sank around three per cent on Monday. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.25 per cent. Bitcoin fell 3.3 per cent to US$61,591.88.

Following a tech-led stock rally, Deutsche Bank strategists led by Binky Chadha say U.S. equities are set to pause. There is a lot of good news baked into markets at the moment, and if that optimism proves unjustified, there could be downside risks, Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets noted. The market continues to want to broaden out, but still struggles to do that, she added.

“More broadly, last week saw some of the biggest inflows on record into large-cap tech/growth funds,” said Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG. “That feels like a sign of froth after the run we have had. We remain concerned about a near-term unwind of many year-to-date leaders. If the S&P 500 is going to avoid a bigger pullback into July, bulls need to see continued rotation below the surface.”

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, if the weakness in a few big-cap tech names that we saw late last week spills over into the rest of the group, it’s likely going to create some problems for the broad market. At least over the near-term.

“A decline in the tech sector is certainly possible, even if the tech sector is going to do well during the summer months overall, Maley noted. “Even if you agree with the most-bullish scenario for the AI phenomenon for the second half of 2024, no group moves in a straight line.”

The strategist noted that the upcoming results from Micron Technology Inc. on Wednesday could be key on that front.

Corporate highlights:

Apple Inc.’s antitrust feud with the European Union over allegedly illegal practices on the App Store intensified as watchdogs issued a fresh warning that could lead to more fines — just months after they slapped the iPhone maker with a €1.8 billion (US$1.9 billion) penalty for thwarting music-streaming rivals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares soared after its drug succeeded in treating a progressive and deadly form of heart disease, potentially opening up a new avenue for the company’s top-selling product.

GSK Plc has lost out to Pfizer Inc. on a contract to supply millions of doses of its blockbuster RSV vaccine to the UK in a setback for the local pharma giant.

Sonoco Products Co. agreed to buy Eviosys, a maker of cans and other packaging, from KPS Capital Partners for about $3.9 billion.

Eurofins Scientific SE plunged the most in more than two decades after the laboratory-testing company was targeted by Carson Block’s Muddy Waters Research.

Online fashion retailer Shein confidentially filed papers with the U.K. authorities for a potential listing in London, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Dungeon & Fighter Mobile more than doubled the sales of longstanding Chinese best-seller Honor of Kings in its first month, according to independent research, suggesting the online entertainment leader may have finally found a marquee franchise to replace aging titles.

Key events this week:

U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed’s Lisa Cook, Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

U.S. new home sales, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Thursday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

U.S. durable goods, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Nike releases earnings, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

U.S. PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:59 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0742

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2690

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 159.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.3% to $61,591.88

Ether fell 3.2% to $3,324.86

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.26%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.08%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $81.04 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,328.39 an ounce

