Wall Street kicked off the week on a cautious note, with stocks, bonds and the dollar wavering ahead of key economic data and a slew of Federal Reserve speakers.

Stocks struggled to gain traction after the S&P 500 closed above 5,000 for the first time. Only two months into 2024, a spree of records now has the US equity benchmark poised to trounce even the most bullish year-end forecasts among analysts. A string of five consecutive weeks of gains drove the gauge above technically overbought levels, triggering some calls for at least a consolidation period.

“Keeping the age-old adage in mind that ‘trees don’t grow to the sky,’ we think it’s important to keep the party hats in the box for now,” said John Stoltzfus at Oppenheimer Asset Management. “We remain positive on stocks, view bonds as complimentary to stocks for prudent diversification and look for a further broadening of the equity rally which emerged from the lows of late October last year.”

The S&P 500 traded near 5,025. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.18 per cent. The greenback also fluctuated after notching a sixth straight weekly advance. Bitcoin is flirting with a winning run last seen a year ago, aided by the record-breaking debut of US exchange-traded funds for the token.

Inflation data will take center stage this week alongside readings on retail sales and consumer sentiment.

The next pressure point for markets is Tuesday’s consumer price index. The annual US inflation rate is forecast to have dropped to 2.9 per cent in January from 3.4 per cent the prior month, according to consensus estimates of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

That would be the first reading below 3 per cent since March 2021, supporting a disinflationary trend that will determine the scope and timing of rate cuts. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and his Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin could help manage those expectations.

In the derivatives markets, traders started pricing in that the Fed will carry out just four — or five at the most — quarter-point rate cuts in 2024, only slightly more than the three penciled in by policymakers. That’s a sharp shift from the end of last year, when futures traders were wagering on seven such moves, anticipating the Fed would cut rates by a full percentage point more than it was telegraphing at the time.

“It’s important not to lose sight of the big picture, which is that continued disinflation should allow the central bank to start easing this year,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “This is a significant change in the investment landscape, so we think it’s less important whether the Fed cuts three, four, or five times this year. Any of these scenarios should be a positive macro outcome for bonds.”

Corporate Highlights:

The Federal Reserve slapped Citigroup Inc. with a series of demands to change the way it measures the risk of its trading partners, according to a Reuters report, the latest blow to Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s turnaround effort.

Diamondback Energy Inc. agreed to buy fellow Texas oil-and-gas producer Endeavor Energy Resources LP in a $26 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the largest operator focused on the prolific Permian Basin.

Gilead Sciences Inc. agreed to purchase CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a developer of an experimental liver disease drug, for $4.3 billion in equity value.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is seeking as much as $4 billion from Autonomy Corp.’s former bosses following a London judge’s finding that they fraudulently boosted the value of the company before its sale.

Key Events this Week:

Germany ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

US CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey testifies to House of Lords economic affairs panel, Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks, Wednesday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

US Empire manufacturing, initial jobless claims, industrial production, retail sales, business inventories, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Thursday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Thursday

US housing starts, PPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks, Friday

ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:47 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.0772

The British pound was little changed at $1.2623

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.31 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1 per cent to $48,675.57

Ether was little changed at $2,506.17

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.37 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.06 per cent

Commodities