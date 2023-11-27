Stocks struggled for direction after hitting overbought levels in a rally that sent the market toward one of its biggest meltups of the last 100 years.

The S&P 500 wavered after softer-than-estimated new-home sales data. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — halted a slide that drove the volatility gauge to pre-pandemic levels. Energy, industrial and financial shares led losses. Retailers were mixed as Cyber Monday kicked off, with Amazon.com Inc. climbing and Best Buy Co. down. Bonds rose. Gold topped US$2,000.

“The technical backdrop in the stock market right now is critically important,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “This does not mean that we’re about to see an important top in the stock market. It could just mean that we’ll see a mild pullback or even a ‘sideways’ correction at some point in the next week or two to work off this overbought condition.”

Weaker data out of China also weighed on sentiment Monday, with profits at the Asian nation’s industrial companies rising at a much slower pace in October than the prior month as deflationary pressures persisted. Meantime, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said there’s evidence of softening in the region’s jobs market, which officials are watching to assess the impact of monetary tightening.

Strategists are moderately optimistic on stocks for 2024, but even conservative projections conceal a potentially tough ride ahead with the lagged impact of rate hikes on the economy. The preliminary average target for the S&P 500 next year was about 4,546 last week, more or less the same level where it closed on Friday. The most pessimistic projection (4,400) calls for an about 3.5 per cent drop.

Deutsche Bank Group AG strategists led by Binky Chadha expect the benchmark to hit 5,100 by the end of 2024 — implying gains of about 12 per cent from current levels — against a backdrop of cooling inflation and a rebound in corporate earnings.

“Despite above-trend growth, core inflation has fallen,” the strategists wrote in a note. “Continued declines would return inflation to its pre-pandemic range without requiring slower growth.” Moreover, given that any recession “is widely anticipated and expected to be mild and short, we see only a modest short-lived selloff.”

“The market appears to have embraced the idea that slowing economic data will hasten the arrival of market-friendly rate cuts, even though the Fed has continued to telegraph otherwise,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “This week will provide plenty of opportunities for traders to decide whether that cooling trend is intact.”

Bets that U.S. policymakers are done with the rate-hiking cycle have fueled a four-week, 11 per cent S&P 500 rally, pushing short-term volatility expectations to the levels last seen in November 2021. While some used the opportunity to buy protection on the cheap, it’s been far from ubiquitous, and calls saying the market environment is getting too placid are on the rise.

In earnings, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. will underscore how businesses are prioritizing cybersecurity after recent high-profile corporate hacks, while Salesforce Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. are expected to post slower sales growth when they report this week, as overall corporate expenditure tightens.

“The markets are priced for a soft landing, and thus for consumer spending to hold up,” said Jason Draho at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We think that view will ultimately be justified. In the meantime, investors are likely to obsess over consumer spending data during the next few weeks, and any market reaction to it should be taken with a grain of salt until we know how the holiday season turned out.”

Meantime, the selloff that’s ripped through green stocks looks set to continue into 2024, bringing a fourth consecutive year of losses, according to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey.

The negative sentiment appears poised to engulf a wider array of green asset classes, with Tesla Inc. seen at risk of losing its place among the 10 biggest stocks in the S&P 500. Almost two-thirds of the 620 MLIV Pulse respondents said they plan to stay away from the electric-vehicle sector, and 57 per cent expect the iShares Global Clean Energy exchange-traded fund — which is down about 30 per cent this year — to extend its slide in 2024.

Corporate Highlights:

A top-performing European fund manager is calling time on “hype” around weight-loss drugs that has sent Novo Nordisk A/S’s stock price rallying more than 50 per cent this year.

Elliott Investment Management has revived calls for changes at Crown Castle Inc. after disclosing a roughly $2 billion stake in the tower operator.

Foot Locker Inc., a sports-apparel retailer, was downgraded to sell from neutral at Citigroup Inc.

Shopify Inc. said merchants set a Black Friday record with a combined $4.1 billion in sales.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has shuttered its quantum computing research lab, a sign that the Chinese e-commerce and cloud operator is considering more cutbacks to bulk up the bottom line.

Key events this week:

Meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Tuesday-Wednesday.

ECB governing council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speak, Tuesday

U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed Governor Chris Waller speaks, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speak, Tuesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

OECD releases biannual economic outlook, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Germany CPI, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Wednesday

Fed releases its Beige Book, Wednesday

China non-manufacturing PMI, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

OPEC+ meeting, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday

U.S. personal income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, pending home sales, Thursday

Dell earnings, Thursday

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday

U.S. construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell to participate in “fireside chat” in Atlanta, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:35 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0936

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to $1.2616

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 148.85 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8 per cent to $36,932.12

Ether fell 2.8 per cent to $2,015.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.42 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 2.56 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.22 per cent

Commodities