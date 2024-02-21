Stocks climbed around the globe as Nvidia Corp.’s solid outlook reinvigorated the artificial-intelligence mania that drove equities to a bull market.

The world’s most-valuable chipmaker soared 12 per cent Thursday, putting it on course to add almost US$250 billion to its market capitalization. That would be the biggest single-session increase in value ever — eclipsing a $197 billion gain made by Meta Platforms Inc. at the start of the month. With the numbers now in, bulls are swiftly calculating its new price-to-earnings ratio, or how much investors are paying for future growth. Put another way, Nvidia’s earnings have been growing even faster than the shares.

“Nvidia got to where it is because of extremely strong earnings and revenue,” said James Demmert at Main Street Research. “When a company posts 265 per cent year-over-year revenue growth — like Nvidia did — it deserves a premium valuation.”

The Nasdaq 100 jumped two per cent, while the S&P 500 reclaimed the 5,000 mark. The $15 billion VanEck Semiconductor ETF jumped five per cent. Tech also powered gains in European shares, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 extended its stellar rally to a record high. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.32 per cent — after earlier climbing as jobless claims hit a one-month low.

“Few things are more certain than death, taxes, and Nvidia beats on earnings,” said Ryan Detrick at Carson Group. “The bar was set quite high, and incredibly they’ve once again stepped up and hit a home run.”

Demmert says that for investors who already own Nvidia, the recommendation would be to hold the stock and avoid selling in order to capture future expected growth “as we are still early in this transformative AI technology.”

“For investors who don’t own the stock, we would be buying on any weakness,” he noted. “With Nvidia’s stock, there will be corrections and bumps along the way, but the stock will continue to climb the wall of worry.”

Nvidia’s results come as a relief for AI bulls, as expectations have improved significantly, according to Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management. Despite the industry surge, she sees potential for further gains in technology shares — especially those that would benefit from the AI revolution.

“We think the near-term momentum in AI-related stocks is likely to continue,” Marcelli noted. “To position, we maintain our preference for semiconductors and software, and see opportunities in beneficiaries of AI edge computing, big tech, and their partners.”

Nvidia’s blockbuster results also underscored the tech dominance over the rest of the stock market, with the “Magnificent Seven” group of megacaps leading gains.

To Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research, U.S. equities are poised to power ahead over the next two to three weeks — with the AI-leveraged names, most of the “Mag 7,” and momentum themes driving the gains.

Indeed, other stock-market industries are not rallying as strongly as the tech sector.

“We still believe it is going to be important for the stock market to broaden out a lot more than it has this year if it’s going move a lot more than it already has so far this year,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “What we’re trying to say is that although the tech sector is the most important one for the stock market right now, there are still plenty of opportunities in other sectors in the marketplace.”

Corporate Highlights

AT&T Inc., the largest wireless carrier in the U.S., said it working to fix widespread disruptions to its mobile service across the U.S.

Rivian Automotive Inc., an electric-vehicle maker, issued a disappointing production forecast and announced plans for another round of job cuts.

AbbVie Inc. is looking to sell at least $13 billion of corporate bonds to help fund its acquisitions of ImmunoGen Inc. and Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Moderna Inc. reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ expectations by gaining Covid vaccine market share on its rival, Pfizer Inc.

Newmont Corp., the world’s top gold producer, will sell six mines and two projects in a set of divestitures aimed at generating $2 billion in cash.

Space exploration startup Intuitive Machines Inc. will attempt on Thursday to put the first intact, US-made lander on the moon in more than 50 years.

E-commerce company Etsy Inc.’s outlook pointed to a slow start to the fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Ltd.’s shares gained more than three per cent after the world’s largest PC maker reported a return to growth, reflecting a gradual pickup in demand after a prolonged slump.

Grab Holdings Ltd., a ride-hailing company, forecast 2024 revenue below analysts’ estimates, suggesting a deeper-than-anticipated slowdown in its core online business.

Key Events This Week

China property prices, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes 1- and 3-Year inflation expectations survey, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.3 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at $1.0810

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to $1.2614

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 150.58 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6 per cent to $51,064.76

Ether rose 0.7 per cent to $2,948.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.32 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.44 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.09 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2 per cent to $77.75 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $2,023.74 an ounce

