Wall Street traders found little encouragement to keep pushing the stock market higher at the start of a week that will bring the last key inflation figures before the U.S. Federal Reserve decision.

Equities retreated on Monday, with investors awaiting more clues on whether the recent uptick in consumer prices was just a blip or a sign that the disinflationary trend has hit a wall. After closing at record highs 16 times this year, the S&P 500 is showing signs of overheating, spurring warnings for a near-term consolidation in the absence of fresh catalysts.

“It would be natural to expect some fly in the ointment, some monkey in the wrench, to bring investor expectations back to Earth,” said Jason De Sena Trennert at Strategas. “Stock prices, credit spreads, and the price of gold and Bitcoin suggest that monetary conditions are far from restrictive.”

Corporate highlights:

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the Federal Aviation Administration will rigorously assess Boeing Co. after the blowout of a fuselage section on an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

Delta Air Lines Inc. expects deliveries of its Boeing Co. 737 Max 10 aircraft could be pushed out to as late as 2027 as the troubled planemaker undergoes federal safety and criminal reviews.

Reddit Inc. disclosed further details of what is set to be one of the year’s biggest initial public offerings, with the company and some existing shareholders seeking to raise as much as US$748 million.

U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. agreed to buy back former unit Equitrans Midstream Corp. for about $5.5 billion in stock, the latest in a flurry of deals in the oil and gas pipeline industry.

Elliott Investment Management is walking away from a potential takeover of Currys Plc, causing the British electronics retailer’s shares to plunge and easing the way for a possible bid from China’s JD.com Inc.

Key events this week:

Japan PPI, Tuesday

U.K. Financial Policy Committee quarterly meeting, attended by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Tuesday

EU finance ministers meet in Brussels, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council Member Robert Holzmann, Tuesday

U.S. CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras speaks, Wednesday

Volkswagen, Adidas earnings, Wednesday

U.S. PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

U.S. industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.0927

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to $1.2828

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 146.87 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.8 per cent to $72,086.01

Ether rose 3.6 per cent to $4,049.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.08 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.29 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.96 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8 per cent to $77.38 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

