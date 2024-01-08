13h ago
Markets today: Stocks, bonds retreat under wave of debt supply
Bloomberg News,
Stocks and bonds retreated before a key U.S. inflation reading this week and under a wave of heavy government and corporate debt supply.
U.S. stock futures dropped with Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark as investors shrugged off tech-led gains that rolled across global markets. Shares and bonds of Spanish blood plasma firm Grifols SA tumbled after short seller Gotham City Research LLC published a report criticizing the company’s financial reporting.
As Monday’s bounce proves short-lived, investors are back to worrying about risks from inflation to bond volatility as a tsunami of corporate and government debt washes over the market.
BlackRock Inc. issued a warning about the dangers of debt-fueled government spending in an election year as government bonds slumped under supply from countries including the U.K., Italy and Belgium. Long-dated Gilts led losses after the government sold 2.25 billion pounds (US$2.9 billion) of 20-year debt.
“The new year is already putting the 2023 Santa rally to the test,” said Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, a strategist at Mizuho International, citing pressures including unexpected U.S. labour strength, an overextended rally and heavy supply of new government and corporate debt. At the same time, U.S. 10-year yields are unlikely to breach last week’s highs before the release of the U.S. inflation report on Thursday, she said.
The U.S. benchmark 10-year yield held above four per cent, a level former bond king Bill Gross called “overvalued” even after it surged 17 basis points last week as robust labor-market data spurred traders to pare bets on rapid U.S. Fed easing.
The tech rally in U.S. stocks on Monday came as Nvidia Corp. surged after announcing new artificial-intelligence products for personal computers. The Nasdaq 100 jumped the most since November on Monday and the S&P 500 traded near a record high while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.2 per cent — a level unseen since March 1990.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin dipped after surging past US$47,000 on bets that the U.S. is poised to approve the launch of the nation’s first exchange-traded funds investing directly in the world’s largest digital asset.
Oil bounced back from the largest drop in about a month on signs of a weaker physical market, including a deep pricing cut by OPEC+ leader Saudi Arabia.
Key events this week:
- China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday
- Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday
- Germany industrial production, Tuesday
- U.S. trade, Tuesday
- U.S. wholesale inventories, Wednesday
- The World Economic Forum’s global risks report is released, Wednesday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday
- U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday
- U.K. industrial production, Friday
- U.S. PPI, Friday
- Some of the biggest U.S. banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday
- ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 per cent as of 5:59 a.m. New York time
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4 per cent
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent
- The MSCI World index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent
- The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.0935
- The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to $1.2724
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 144.06 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.4 per cent to $46,460.91
- Ether fell 1.9 per cent to $2,293.77
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.04 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.19 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.82 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9 per cent to $72.08 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $2,035.39 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.