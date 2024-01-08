Get away from utilities and real estate, get into JPMorgan before they report on Friday: strategist

Stocks and bonds retreated before a key U.S. inflation reading this week and under a wave of heavy government and corporate debt supply.

U.S. stock futures dropped with Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark as investors shrugged off tech-led gains that rolled across global markets. Shares and bonds of Spanish blood plasma firm Grifols SA tumbled after short seller Gotham City Research LLC published a report criticizing the company’s financial reporting.

As Monday’s bounce proves short-lived, investors are back to worrying about risks from inflation to bond volatility as a tsunami of corporate and government debt washes over the market.

BlackRock Inc. issued a warning about the dangers of debt-fueled government spending in an election year as government bonds slumped under supply from countries including the U.K., Italy and Belgium. Long-dated Gilts led losses after the government sold 2.25 billion pounds (US$2.9 billion) of 20-year debt.

“The new year is already putting the 2023 Santa rally to the test,” said Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, a strategist at Mizuho International, citing pressures including unexpected U.S. labour strength, an overextended rally and heavy supply of new government and corporate debt. At the same time, U.S. 10-year yields are unlikely to breach last week’s highs before the release of the U.S. inflation report on Thursday, she said.

The U.S. benchmark 10-year yield held above four per cent, a level former bond king Bill Gross called “overvalued” even after it surged 17 basis points last week as robust labor-market data spurred traders to pare bets on rapid U.S. Fed easing.

The tech rally in U.S. stocks on Monday came as Nvidia Corp. surged after announcing new artificial-intelligence products for personal computers. The Nasdaq 100 jumped the most since November on Monday and the S&P 500 traded near a record high while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed up 1.2 per cent — a level unseen since March 1990.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin dipped after surging past US$47,000 on bets that the U.S. is poised to approve the launch of the nation’s first exchange-traded funds investing directly in the world’s largest digital asset.

Oil bounced back from the largest drop in about a month on signs of a weaker physical market, including a deep pricing cut by OPEC+ leader Saudi Arabia.

Key events this week:

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday

Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday

Germany industrial production, Tuesday

U.S. trade, Tuesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, Wednesday

The World Economic Forum’s global risks report is released, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

U.K. industrial production, Friday

U.S. PPI, Friday

Some of the biggest U.S. banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 per cent as of 5:59 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.0935

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to $1.2724

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 144.06 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4 per cent to $46,460.91

Ether fell 1.9 per cent to $2,293.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.04 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.19 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.82 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.9 per cent to $72.08 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $2,035.39 an ounce

