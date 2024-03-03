U.S. stock futures retreated after a series of record highs on Wall Street, as investors waited for reassurance that central banks are on track to cut interest rates in the coming months.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged lower, though chipmakers — at the forefront of the recent rally — rose in premarket trading. Western Digital Corp., Micron Technology Inc. and Nvidia Corp. added more than 1 per cent. Apple Inc. dropped about 1 per cent after being hit with a €1.8 billion (US$2 billion) penalty by the European Union, Tesla Inc. fell after Elon Musk’s pay package was struck down by a Delaware judge.

Both US indexes ended Friday at all-time highs, with the S&P 500 having advanced in 16 of the last 18 weeks, a run not seen since 1971, Deutsche Bank AG analysts pointed out. That rally was fanned further last week by US data that reinforced bets the Federal Reserve would be able to cut rates later this year. The earnings season, meanwhile, showed companies averaging 8 per cent earnings growth.

“Better economic outlook, bullish investor sentiment and some better earnings have supported the equity markets,” Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar wrote in a note. “Whether it’s the economic outlook or the central bank ‘put’ being back on the table, investors are very positive on risky assets.”

European shares also paused near a record high after six weeks of gains, though the tech subindex outperformed. Treasuries slipped, while oil prices steadied near the highest level this year after OPEC+ extended production cuts.

While markets have broadly pushed Fed policy-easing expectations to July, from the previously anticipated May, Kumar still expects 75-100 basis points worth of rate cuts this year.

Some hints could come this week from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony, while the European Central Bank will hold a policy meeting on Thursday. A raft of economic data is also due, including US monthly payrolls figures on Friday.

In Europe, Delivery Hero SE rose after announcing the launch of a financing transaction to amend and extend its financing facilities. Earlier in Asia, the world’s top chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., rose to its highest-ever level.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin topped US$65,000, leading traders to bet the cryptocurrency will surpass the record price of almost $69,000, hit during the pandemic.

Key events this week:

ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks, Monday

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks, Monday

Japan’s Tokyo CPI, Tuesday

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday

China kicks off its 14th National People’s Congress, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Tuesday

US factory orders, ISM services, S&P Global Services PMI, Tuesday

More than a dozen US states hold Republican and Democratic primaries, Tuesday

Australia GDP, Wednesday

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils annual budget, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before House committee, Wednesday

Fed issues Beige Book survey of regional economic conditions, Wednesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Mary Daly speak, Wednesday

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

BOJ board member Junko Nakagawa speaks, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate committee, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent as of 12:55 p.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0846

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 150.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2109 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to $1.2675

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.7 per cent to $65,155.02

Ether rose 0.9 per cent to $3,509.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.20 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.40 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.11 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5 per cent to $83.12 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.