Markets today: Stocks fall after rally, seek rate-cut signals
U.S. stock futures retreated after a series of record highs on Wall Street, as investors waited for reassurance that central banks are on track to cut interest rates in the coming months.
Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged lower, though chipmakers — at the forefront of the recent rally — rose in premarket trading. Western Digital Corp., Micron Technology Inc. and Nvidia Corp. added more than 1 per cent. Apple Inc. dropped about 1 per cent after being hit with a €1.8 billion (US$2 billion) penalty by the European Union, Tesla Inc. fell after Elon Musk’s pay package was struck down by a Delaware judge.
Both US indexes ended Friday at all-time highs, with the S&P 500 having advanced in 16 of the last 18 weeks, a run not seen since 1971, Deutsche Bank AG analysts pointed out. That rally was fanned further last week by US data that reinforced bets the Federal Reserve would be able to cut rates later this year. The earnings season, meanwhile, showed companies averaging 8 per cent earnings growth.
“Better economic outlook, bullish investor sentiment and some better earnings have supported the equity markets,” Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar wrote in a note. “Whether it’s the economic outlook or the central bank ‘put’ being back on the table, investors are very positive on risky assets.”
European shares also paused near a record high after six weeks of gains, though the tech subindex outperformed. Treasuries slipped, while oil prices steadied near the highest level this year after OPEC+ extended production cuts.
While markets have broadly pushed Fed policy-easing expectations to July, from the previously anticipated May, Kumar still expects 75-100 basis points worth of rate cuts this year.
Some hints could come this week from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony, while the European Central Bank will hold a policy meeting on Thursday. A raft of economic data is also due, including US monthly payrolls figures on Friday.
In Europe, Delivery Hero SE rose after announcing the launch of a financing transaction to amend and extend its financing facilities. Earlier in Asia, the world’s top chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., rose to its highest-ever level.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin topped US$65,000, leading traders to bet the cryptocurrency will surpass the record price of almost $69,000, hit during the pandemic.
Key events this week:
ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks, Monday
Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks, Monday
Japan’s Tokyo CPI, Tuesday
BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks, Tuesday
China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday
China kicks off its 14th National People’s Congress, Tuesday
Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Tuesday
US factory orders, ISM services, S&P Global Services PMI, Tuesday
More than a dozen US states hold Republican and Democratic primaries, Tuesday
Australia GDP, Wednesday
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils annual budget, Wednesday
Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before House committee, Wednesday
Fed issues Beige Book survey of regional economic conditions, Wednesday
Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Mary Daly speak, Wednesday
China trade, forex reserves, Thursday
BOJ board member Junko Nakagawa speaks, Thursday
ECB rate decision, Thursday
US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate committee, Thursday
Fed’s Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address, Thursday
Eurozone GDP, Friday
U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday
Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent as of 12:55 p.m. London time
S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent
Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 per cent
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7 per cent
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was little changed at $1.0846
The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 150.40 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2109 per dollar
-
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 3.7 per cent to $65,155.02
Ether rose 0.9 per cent to $3,509.6
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.20 per cent
Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.40 per cent
Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.11 per cent
Commodities
Brent crude fell 0.5 per cent to $83.12 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.