Stocks took a breather after a rally that drove the market to its best week in 2024, with traders digesting some Fedspeak and awaiting fresh data for clues on the interest-rate outlook.

Equities saw a mild pullback, driven by weakness in some of the technology names that have powered the bull run. Concern about a disconnect between earnings expectations and share prices have grown, with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. warning that it’s hard to justify the current lofty valuations if profit acceleration fails to materialize.

“We continue to see sentiment as stretched and think a US equity market pullback is overdue,” said Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets.

The S&P 500 dropped to around 5,220, with most megacaps falling. Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. slipped on a news report China is limiting the use of foreign chops. Boeing Co. rose after announcing that its chief executive officer will step down. Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 4.23 per cent. The dollar fell.

“Investors looking to put new money to work in the market should wait for a pullback, and while it may not seem like it, the market already had a few minor pullbacks so far this year,” said Clark Bellin at Bellwether Wealth. “They were shallow and quick, but they proved to be good buying opportunities.”

Traders will also keep an eye on a few central bank speakers, with Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee telling Yahoo! Finance he’s among policymakers anticipating three rate cuts this year. Late Friday, his Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said he now projects just one interest-rate cut this year.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure — due Friday when markets will be closed — is anticipated to show still-elevated price pressures. On that same day, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak as well.

“Problem is that Friday is Good Friday, so the markets are closed,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “And to make things more complicated, Thursday is only a half day for bonds. So when are the real allocations to take place? Wednesday for large trades.”

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc. face the risk of potentially hefty fines as the European Union opened a full-blown investigation into the firms’ compliance with strict new laws reining in the power of Big Tech.

U.S. aviation authorities are considering drastic measures to curb growth at United Airlines Holdings Inc., including preventing the carrier from adding new routes, following a series of safety incidents.

Match Group Inc., the owner of dating apps Tinder and Hinge, named two directors to its board following discussions with activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Novo Nordisk A/S agreed to buy Cardior Pharmaceuticals for up to €1 billion (US$1.1 billion) as the Danish maker of weight-loss drugs continues to expand into treatments for cardiovascular disease.

Key events this week:

ECB chief economist Philip Lane participates in event in Dublin, Tuesday

US durable goods, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to $1.0831

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to $1.2640

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 151.23 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5 per cent to $67,124.04

Ether rose 0.9 per cent to $3,445.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.23 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.36 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.97 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1 per cent to $81.49 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $2,174.66 an ounce

