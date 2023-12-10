Global equities posted modest moves at the start of a busy week of economic data and central bank meetings that will test optimism among investors that interest rates will soon head lower.

U.S. futures contracts fell less than 0.2 per cent. Macy’s Inc. jumped 22 per cent in premarket after it was said to receive a US$5.8 billion buyout offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management. Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. rose after analyst upgrades. Europe’s Stoxx 600 index edged lower.

In currencies, the yen extended its losses to one per cent after Bloomberg News reported that Bank of Japan officials see little need to rush into scrapping the world’s last negative interest rate, citing insufficient evidence of wage growth feeding inflation. The U.S. dollar ticked higher, while Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 4.25 per cent.

Traders are looking ahead to U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision Wednesday and retail sales numbers Thursday. Policy decisions at the European Central Bank and Bank of England add to a crowded calendar.

“This should also be the last busy week for the year after which we enter into the holiday illiquidity period,” said Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferies International. “Even though central banks are likely to push back on rate cuts, we do not see a sharp rise in rates which would derail the upward momentum.”

Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures boosting optimism that the Fed can rein in inflation without triggering a recession have fueled a six-week rally in the S&P 500. The index has climbed to the highest level since March 2022 and several Wall Street strategists are tipping further gains next year.

Oppenheimer & Co. Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus on Monday joined Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC’s Tom Lee in making the most bullish forecast, predicting a record high of 5,200 points for the US benchmark by the end of 2024. That’s about 13 per cent higher than current levels. A Citigroup Inc. team led by Scott Chronert sees the gauge climbing to around 5,100.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, is among those who are more cautious. “U.S. economic data will need to walk a fine line in the coming months to sustain the recent rally,” he said. “While we expect stocks to sustain recent gains and advance modestly higher in 2024, equity markets are already pricing in plenty of good news.” He sees the S&P 500 ending 2024 at 4,700.

Elsewhere on Monday, oil slipped further after concerns that supplies are overtaking demand triggered the longest weekly losing streak in five years.

Bitcoin delivered another bout of its notorious volatility in a brief but sharp tumble toward $40,000 amid a broader crypto selloff. The largest token sank as much as 7.5 per cent to $40,521 before paring some of the losses. Cryptocurrency-linked stocks fell.

Key events this week:

Argentina new President Javier Milei expected to call congress into extraordinary session, Monday

U.K.’s CBI publishes latest economic forecast, Monday

RBA Governor Michele Bullock speaks, Tuesday

Japan producer prices, Tuesday

India inflation, Tuesday

Brazil inflation, Tuesday

U.K. unemployment, Tuesday

U.S. inflation, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Australian unemployment, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

BOE rate decision, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

U.S. retail sales, Thursday

China 1-year MLF, Friday

China retail sales, industrial production and jobless rate, Friday

Eurozone PMIs, Friday

U.K. manufacturing PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent as of 6:01 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to $1.0775

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to $1.2574

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 146.20 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.2 per cent to $42,402.73

Ether fell 4.8 per cent to $2,246.66

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.25 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.25 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.04 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1 per cent to $70.45 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to $1,993.51 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.