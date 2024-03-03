European shares paused near a record high after six weeks of gains, as investors waited for reassurance that central banks are on track to cut interest rates in the coming months.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gauge slipped 0.2 per cent, though the tech shares subindex outperformed, tracking Friday’s Wall Street gains. U.S. equity futures posted small moves after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 ended last week at all-time highs. Treasuries slipped, while oil prices steadied near the highest level this year after OPEC+ extended production cuts.

The S&P 500 has now gained for 16 of the last 18 weeks, a run not seen since 1971, Deutsche Bank AG analysts pointed out. That rally was fanned further last week by U.S. data that reinforced bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would be able to cut rates later this year. The earnings season, meanwhile, showed companies averaging eight per cent earnings growth.

“Better economic outlook, bullish investor sentiment and some better earnings have supported the equity markets,” Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar wrote in a note. “Whether it’s the economic outlook or the central bank ‘put’ being back on the table, investors are very positive on risky assets.”

While markets have broadly pushed Fed policy-easing expectations to July, from the previously anticipated May, Kumar still expects 75-100 basis points worth of rate cuts this year.

Some hints could come this week from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony, while the European Central Bank will hold a policy meeting on Thursday. A raft of economic data is also due, including U.S. monthly payrolls figures on Friday.

In U.S. premarket trading, chipmakers continued their ascent, with Western Digital Corp., Micron Technology Inc. and Nvidia Corp. rising more than one per cent. Tesla Inc dropped 1.7 per cent.

In Europe, Delivery Hero SE rose after announcing the launch of a financing transaction to amend and extend its financing facilities. Earlier in Asia, the world’s top chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., rose to its highest-ever level.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin topped US$65,000, leading traders to bet the cryptocurrency will surpass the record price of almost $69,000, hit during the pandemic.

Key events this week

ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks, Monday

Fed’s Patrick Harker speaks, Monday

Japan’s Tokyo CPI, Tuesday

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday

China kicks off its 14th National People’s Congress, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Tuesday

U.S. factory orders, ISM services, S&P Global Services PMI, Tuesday

More than a dozen U.S. states hold Republican and Democratic primaries, Tuesday

Australia GDP, Wednesday

U.K. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils annual budget, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before House committee, Wednesday

Fed issues Beige Book survey of regional economic conditions, Wednesday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Mary Daly speak, Wednesday

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

BOJ board member Junko Nakagawa speaks, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate committee, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent as of 11:49 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to $1.0856

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 150.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2109 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to $1.2679

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.5 per cent to $65,083.75

Ether rose 0.8 per cent to $3,506.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.21 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.41 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.12 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3 per cent to $83.30 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.