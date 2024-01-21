Global equities powered higher, with U.S. futures pointing to another record for Wall Street, as investors continued to bet on falling interest rates and a strong earnings season.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.5 per cent, with banking, real estate and tech stocks among those leading the advance. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.6 per cent, while those on the S&P 500 climbed 0.3 per cent, after it became the last of the three major U.S. equity benchmarks to reach a record closing high.

Equity markets have shrugged off January’s rise in bond yields on optimism over the U.S. economy’s resilience, conviction that central banks will start cutting interest rates later this year and signs the artificial-intelligence boom is set to continue. Meanwhile, results from a majority of S&P 500 companies have surprised positively during the latest earnings season.

“We are heading into an environment where the economic slowdown seems to be more of a soft landing, at the same time we are talking about rate cuts,” said Jun Bei Liu, a fund manager at Tribeca Investment Partners in Sydney. “All of that together does look pretty positive for the equity market.”

In U.S. premarket trading, tech shares gained, led by Western Digital Corp. and Paypal Holdings Inc., ahead of this week’s earnings releases from Netflix Inc., Tesla Inc. and Intel Corp. The so-called Magnificent Seven companies are expected to deliver combined profit growth of about 46 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

European markets have been underperforming their tech-heavy U.S. rivals, and remain in the red for the year so far. Monday’s main stock moves were driven by M&A, with Swedish online gambling firm Kindred Group Plc jumping 19 per cent after La Francaise des Jeux SA offered to buy it for 27.95 billion kronor (US$2.7 billion). Worldline SA rose as much as six per cent after Credit Agricole acquired a seven per cent stake in the payments firm.

Investor attention is turning to meetings at the Bank of Japan on Tuesday and the European Central Bank Thursday, with both institutions likely to leave their policy settings unchanged. U.S. fourth-quarter GDP on Thursday could offer clues on the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first rate cut.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields flatlined at about 4.1% per cent, standing more than 20 basis points higher than end-2023 levels as Fed officials have pushed back against expectations of early rate cuts. Even so, bond markets were given reason for optimism by Friday’s University of Michigan survey, which showed a mix of high consumer confidence and lower inflation expectations, and many analysts expect yields to drop in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile in European debt markets, Italy’s yield premium over Germany, a key measure of risk in the region, shrank to its narrowest since April 2022 as investors rushed to lock in some of the region’s highest rates before the ECB embarks on easing monetary policy.

Official borrowing costs on 10-year debt fell six basis points to 3.82 per cent on on Monday, reducing the spread to German’s benchmark to 152 basis points at 8:14 a.m. in London — down from over 200 basis points in late October.

Earlier, Chinese shares traded in Hong Kong dropped 2.4 per cent, approaching a 2005 low, and mainland Chinese stock indexes also fell as banks kept lending rates unchanged, after the central bank refrained last week from cutting borrowing costs. Japanese shares extended gains, meanwhile, up more than nine per cent year-to-date.

Oil fell as OPEC member Libya restarted output at its largest field, bolstering global supplies and helping offset concerns that Red Sea shipping tensions will disrupt energy supply.

Key events this week:

U.S. Conference Board leading index, Monday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Tuesday

Netflix Inc. to report earnings; the streaming service is set to post a strong finish to 2023, Tuesday

Japan trade, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

U.K. S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

U.S. S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

Tesla Inc., International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) to report earnings, Wednesday

European Central Bank rate decision, Thursday

Germany IFO business climate, Thursday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods, wholesale inventories, new home sales, Thursday

LVMH, Northrop Grumman Corp., SK Hynix Inc. to report earnings, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

Bank of Japan issues minutes of policy meeting, Friday

U.S. personal income & spending, Friday

In China, the holiday rush starts ahead of next month’s Lunar New Year, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5 per cent as of 9:58 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0898

The Japanese yen was unchanged at 148.12 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2029 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2705

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6 per cent to $40,693.25

Ether fell 3.4 per cent to $2,388.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.12 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.30 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.90 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $2,021.88 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.