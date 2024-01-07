U.S. stock futures edged lower on Monday and Treasuries held steady as traders recalibrated their bets in the wake of last week’s selloff. Brent crude fell below US$77 a barrel.

Contracts on the S&P 500 declined 0.2 per cent with Boeing retreating almost 10 per cent after a fuselage section on a 737 Max 9 aircraft ejected during a flight over the weekend. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which installed the panel, slumped 21 per cent. Oil slid almost three per cent after Saudi Arabia cut official selling prices for all regions amid persistent weakness in the market. European stocks followed declines in Asia.

Markets are looking for direction after mixed U.S. economic data on Friday capped a week that saw global equities sink the most since October on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve was in no rush to reduce interest rates. Further catalysts may come from the U.S. inflation print due Thursday and the earnings season kicking off Friday with U.S. financial names including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc.

“Multiples are already priced at rich levels,” BNP Paribas analysts including Calvin Tse and Sam Lynton-Brown wrote in a note. “With the probability of a disappointment in full-year earnings elevated, we believe that downside risks outweigh upside ones.”

According to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey, the consensus estimate of sell-side analysts is that S&P 500 earnings this year will reach historic levels, but those forecasts are too high. The poll shows an economic slowdown is the biggest risk for the bottom lines this year.

In Europe, German factory orders rose much less than anticipated in November, a discouraging sign for Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Monday.

SEIZING YIELDS

The yield on U.S. Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.04 per cent. Some traders are unfazed by the recent pullback, seeing it as a chance to seize on elevated yields before the Federal Reserve starts driving down rates.

The dynamic was on display Friday, when bond prices dipped after the U.S. Labor Department reported that job growth unexpectedly accelerated last month. But the selloff was curtailed because buyers swooped in as 10-year Treasury yields neared 4.1 per cent, the highest since mid-December.

In Asia, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index closed down 2.3 per cent, led by a selloff in technology shares. Sentiment remains quite negative in China, Nomura Group analysts including Chetan Seth in Singapore wrote in a client note. “There have been more signs of support for the economy, but equity investors still do not appear convinced,” they said.

Elsewhere, Brent halted last week’s rally after the Saudi price cuts. The reductions underscored a worsening global outlook amid strong global supply, including from the U.S., and outweighed concern over Red Sea tensions and supply disruptions in Libya.

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, retail sales, consumer confidence, Monday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Monday

U.S. House returns from recess, Monday

Australia retail sales, Tuesday

Japan Tokyo CPI, household spending, Tuesday

Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday

World Economic Forum’s global risks report released, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, Wednesday

Deadline for U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to vote on Bitcoin ETF applications, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

France CPI, Friday

U.K. industrial production, Friday

U.S. PPI, Friday

Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent as of 11:22 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0947

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 144.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1 per cent to 7.1702 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2709

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3 per cent to $44,113.22

Ether fell 0.8 per cent to $2,224.36

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.04 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.18 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.82 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude fell 2.8 per cent to $76.58 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.1 per cent to $2,022.03 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.