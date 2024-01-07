12h ago
Markets today: Stocks resume drop after choppy week; Boeing falls
Bloomberg News,
Canadians should discount any prospects for early rate cuts amid elevated wage growth: Economist
U.S. stock futures edged lower on Monday and Treasuries held steady as traders recalibrated their bets in the wake of last week’s selloff. Brent crude fell below US$77 a barrel.
Contracts on the S&P 500 declined 0.2 per cent with Boeing retreating almost 10 per cent after a fuselage section on a 737 Max 9 aircraft ejected during a flight over the weekend. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which installed the panel, slumped 21 per cent. Oil slid almost three per cent after Saudi Arabia cut official selling prices for all regions amid persistent weakness in the market. European stocks followed declines in Asia.
Markets are looking for direction after mixed U.S. economic data on Friday capped a week that saw global equities sink the most since October on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve was in no rush to reduce interest rates. Further catalysts may come from the U.S. inflation print due Thursday and the earnings season kicking off Friday with U.S. financial names including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc.
“Multiples are already priced at rich levels,” BNP Paribas analysts including Calvin Tse and Sam Lynton-Brown wrote in a note. “With the probability of a disappointment in full-year earnings elevated, we believe that downside risks outweigh upside ones.”
According to Bloomberg’s latest Markets Live Pulse survey, the consensus estimate of sell-side analysts is that S&P 500 earnings this year will reach historic levels, but those forecasts are too high. The poll shows an economic slowdown is the biggest risk for the bottom lines this year.
In Europe, German factory orders rose much less than anticipated in November, a discouraging sign for Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Monday.
SEIZING YIELDS
The yield on U.S. Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.04 per cent. Some traders are unfazed by the recent pullback, seeing it as a chance to seize on elevated yields before the Federal Reserve starts driving down rates.
The dynamic was on display Friday, when bond prices dipped after the U.S. Labor Department reported that job growth unexpectedly accelerated last month. But the selloff was curtailed because buyers swooped in as 10-year Treasury yields neared 4.1 per cent, the highest since mid-December.
In Asia, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index closed down 2.3 per cent, led by a selloff in technology shares. Sentiment remains quite negative in China, Nomura Group analysts including Chetan Seth in Singapore wrote in a client note. “There have been more signs of support for the economy, but equity investors still do not appear convinced,” they said.
Elsewhere, Brent halted last week’s rally after the Saudi price cuts. The reductions underscored a worsening global outlook amid strong global supply, including from the U.S., and outweighed concern over Red Sea tensions and supply disruptions in Libya.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone economic confidence, retail sales, consumer confidence, Monday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Monday
- U.S. House returns from recess, Monday
- Australia retail sales, Tuesday
- Japan Tokyo CPI, household spending, Tuesday
- Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday
- World Economic Forum’s global risks report released, Wednesday
- U.S. wholesale inventories, Wednesday
- Deadline for U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to vote on Bitcoin ETF applications, Wednesday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday
- U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday
- France CPI, Friday
- U.K. industrial production, Friday
- U.S. PPI, Friday
- Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo report fourth-quarter results, Friday
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent as of 11:22 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 per cent
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 per cent
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7 per cent
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0947
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 144.44 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.1 per cent to 7.1702 per dollar
- The British pound was little changed at $1.2709
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.3 per cent to $44,113.22
- Ether fell 0.8 per cent to $2,224.36
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.04 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.18 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.82 per cent
Commodities
- Brent crude fell 2.8 per cent to $76.58 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 1.1 per cent to $2,022.03 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.