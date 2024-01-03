Stocks steadied after a bruising start to the year as investors awaited fresh pointers on the timing of possible interest-rate cuts. Oil continued its surge as conflict in the Middle East added to supply concerns.

U.S. equity futures climbed and Europe’s Stoxx 600 added 0.4 per cent, supported by oil majors including TotalEnergies SE and BP Plc after crude jumped more than four per cent in two sessions. Bonds fell, with the 10-year Treasury yield up four basis points at 3.95 per cent.

With a new-year retreat casting a shadow on markets, traders are turning their attention to key U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday for signs on the health of the economy and the scope for rate cuts. Geopolitics is also in focus amid fears the war against Hamas could morph into a wider regional conflict.

“There was some sort of a ‘dry January’ syndrome across markets these two last sessions,” said Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The Nasdaq 100 Index slid almost three per cent so far this year as investors questioned whether last year’s euphoric surge was excessive. Investors like Juvyns say markets are due for a slight pullback, but the broader outlook remains positive for stocks.

“The macro environment isn’t bad for equity markets and we’re reasonably positive for the U.S. and Japan markets,” he added.

Brent crude traded near US$79 a barrel after supply disruptions in Libya and as Iran said attacks that killed almost 100 people in the country were carried out to punish its stance against Israel.

Ten-year bonds in Europe and the U.S. resumed declines. French inflation edged higher in December and investors are awaiting a print from Germany, with euro-area figures due Friday. Minutes on Wednesday from the U.S. Fed’s December meeting suggested rates could remain at restrictive levels “for some time.”

“This confirms that things won’t move as quickly as some would like,” said Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors. “It needs to be accepted that the Fed is still very data driven around inflation and the economic data.”

APPLE, JD SPORTS

Among equity movers, Apple Inc. fell 0.7 per cent in premarket trading, poised to extend losses for a fourth session after Piper Sandler cut its rating to neutral from overweight. The broker said it’s concerned about iPhone inventory levels.

In London, Next Plc rallied after the British home and clothing retailer raised its profit forecast, while JD Sports Fashion Plc tumbled 20 per cent in early trading after the British sportswear retailer slashed its profit forecast.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, ADP employment, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, PPI, Friday

U.S. nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Friday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent as of 11:06 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to $1.0955

The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 144.22 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1604 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2701

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5 per cent to $43,154.2

Ether was little changed at $2,226.98

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.95 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.08 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.69 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.8 per cent to $78.88 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,047.71 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.