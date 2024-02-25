U.S. equity futures signaled a pause for stocks around their record highs as investors geared up for a busy week of data, including the U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 were little changed after Wall Street’s rally stalled at the end of last week, weighed down by profit taking in megacap tech stocks. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. rose as much as 5.5 per cent in premarket trading following its weekend earnings update, setting Warren Buffett’s conglomerate on course for a market value even closer to US$1 trillion. Treasuries and the U.S. dollar were steady.

Miners were a drag on Europe’s Stoxx 600 index as it pulled back 0.3 per cent from Friday’s record close. Rio Tinto Plc and Anglo American Plc led declines in basic resources amid concerns over Chinese demand. Shares in U.K. homebuilders dropped after Britain’s top antitrust enforcer opened an investigation to probe potential information sharing between companies.

Investor focus this week is set to shift from earnings to a slate of economic data, including Thursday’s so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index, an indicator closely watched by the Fed. Fourth-quarter U.S. GDP numbers are due Wednesday, while traders will track comments from a host of central bank officials for clues on the path for interest rates.

“There is a lot of economic data coming in this week, which will be more decisive for whether investors will stay in a risk-on mood,” said Tatjana Puhan, chief investment officer at Copernicus Wealth Management. “We should factor in the possibility that if the U.S. economy remains strong for a few more months and U.S. corporate earnings as well, we should see at least in the U.S. market a further potential for positive momentum.”

On the outlook for equities, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said stock markets have room to extend gains beyond their record highs if the economic outlook remains upbeat and investors pour money into recent laggards. The S&P 500’s run to an all-time peak has left investor positioning “extremely” concentrated in the so-called Magnificent Seven, the team led by Cecilia Mariotti wrote in a note.

While that does create the risk of a pullback, there’s also “space for bullish sentiment and positioning to be further supported, especially if we start seeing a more meaningful rotation out of cash and into risky assets and laggards within equities,” the strategists wrote.

Meanwhile, figures showed that after piling into tech stocks in the weeks before Nvidia Corp.’s earnings, hedge funds are now cashing out and selling at the fastest pace in seven months. Professional managers offloaded their positions for four straight sessions last week, including Thursday, the day after Nvidia posted results, according to data from Goldman’s prime-brokerage unit. The intensity of the selling ranks in the 98th percentile of the past five years.

The data suggests traders are booking profits on their tech wagers after a six-week buying streak and putting that extra cash into less volatile stocks, such as consumer staples. Companies that make household products saw the most net buying in 10 weeks, according to Goldman’s prime brokerage.

In Asian trading Monday, MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific index was steady as a continued rally in Japanese shares countered declines in China, where the mainland benchmark CSI 300 Index snapped its longest winning streak since 2018.

The Nikkei-225 Stock Average extended record highs, with shares in Japanese trading houses rising after Buffett said in his annual shareholder letter that the companies follow investor-friendly policies that are “much superior” to firms in the U.S.

Fed cut expectation

Looking ahead to Thursday’s economic data, headline and core PCE are both set to come in at a hot 0.4 per cent month-over-month pace — versus 0.2 per cent prior for both — driven in large part by residual seasonality, according to Bloomberg Economics.

“Despite the high monthly reading, base effects will likely allow annual core inflation to edge down to 2.8 per cent in January (vs. 2.9 per cent prior) and continue to fall to 2.5 per cent or lower by mid-year, supporting our baseline expectation for a first Fed rate cut in May,” Tom Orlik, chief economist, wrote in a note.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said in an interview published Friday that the economy is headed in the right direction, and it will likely be appropriate to cut rates later this year. A slew of Fed speakers this week are likely to reiterate Williams’s comments that the central bank doesn’t feel pressure to begin cutting rates anytime soon. Investors are also braced for the impact from heavy Treasury and corporate issuance and month-end positioning.

In commodities, oil followed a weekly drop with further losses as traders awaited fresh clues about global demand and balances in March and beyond. Iron ore fell to the lowest since October — after dropping almost nine per cent last week — with hopes for a rebound in Chinese steel demand following the Lunar New Year holidays fading.

Key events this week

Japan CPI, Tuesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

U.S. Conf. Board consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone economic, consumer confidence, Wednesday

FTSE 100 index review, Wednesday

U.S. GDP, Wednesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Boston Fed President Susan Collins, New York Fed John Williams speak, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meet, Wednesday

Australia retail sales, Thursday

France, Germany and Spain CPI, Thursday

U.S. PCE Deflator, Thursday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

MSCI index changes, including the removal of 66 Chinese firms from the MSCI China Index, come into effect at the close, Thursday

China official PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

U.S. ISM Manufacturing, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

U.S. House funding bill deadline to avert a government shutdown, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speak

Some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:24 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to $1.0852

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to $1.2694

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.62 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1 per cent to $51,184.53

Ether fell 1.5 per cent to $3,063.17

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.38 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.10 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3 per cent to $76.24 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $2,032.40 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.