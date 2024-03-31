Stocks fluctuated at the start of a week that will bring a raft of jobs readings, with traders also set to weigh comments a multitude of Federal Reserve speakers for clues on the interest-rate path.

Equity futures saw small moves after the S&P 500 notched its fifth-straight month of gains — a rare winning streak achieved just one other time this century. Healthy US employment gains likely continued in March while wage growth moderated, indicating the nation’s labor market is poised to keep stoking the economy with limited risk of an inflation resurgence. Jerome Powell — who is set to speak Wednesday — reiterated Friday that the Fed isn’t in any rush to cut rates.

“If you did not like what Powell said on Friday, you have a chance to watch him in Prime Time, with a speech directly on the outlook of the US economy,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. And with the deluge of Fed speakers this week, “expect to be jerked left and right based on what is said.”

S&P 500 contracts were little changed. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.26 per cent Gold rose to a record.

The rally in the S&P 500 has expanded valuations across the board, with an equal-weighted version of the benchmark gauge — where the likes of Nvidia Corp. carry the same heft as Dollar Tree Inc. — topping 17 times earnings. Although that ranks in the 92nd percentile of observations since 1985, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. found that previous periods of similar overvaluation in the benchmark have usually been preceded by further gains.

“Overvaluation alone has not historically been cause for imminent concern,” a team led by Ryan Hammond told clients in a note last week. “Periods of overvaluation often persist for nearly a year and are typically benign if the subsequent economic growth environment is healthy.”

Corporate Highlights:

AT&T Inc. said that personal data from about 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former customers was leaked onto the dark web.

United Parcel Service Inc. rose as much as 2.1 per cent in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it has been awarded a significant air cargo contract by the United Stated Postal Service and will become the USPS’s primary air cargo provider.

A federal court approved the 3M Co.’s offer of at least US$10 billion to settle PFAS claims of roughly 12,000 public water systems across the US.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly and Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem takes office, Tuesday. He replaces James Bullard.

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels through Thursday, to mark the 75th anniversary of the alliance, Wednesday. The NATO-Ukraine Council also meets

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:19 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.0779

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to $1.2608

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.45 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6 per cent to $69,735.29

Ether fell 2.3 per cent to $3,550.54

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.26 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.30 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.93 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 1.2 per cent to $2,255.96 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.