U.S. Teasury yields rose and technology stocks slumped after robust jobs data sparked doubts about how soon and deeply the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates.

The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.3 per cent — putting the tech-heavy benchmark on track for its fifth day of declines and its longest losing streak in over a year. Apple Inc. dipped after its second downgrade this week as Piper Sandler flagged concern about iPhone inventory levels. S&P 500 was little changed after the index capped a three-day selloff yesterday. The dollar edged higher on track for a fifth day of gains.

Ten-year Treasuries extended declines with the yield rising to 3.99 per cent after data showed U.S. companies ramped up hiring in December and jobless claims came in below estimates. Swaps traders trimmed their bets on Fed easing after the data.

“There was nothing within the data that would suggest any urgency from policymakers to begin normalizing rates lower during the first quarter,” said Ian Lyngen a strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

The consensus from investors is that markets have been overdue a pullback after stocks soared at the end of last year. The Nasdaq 100 Index has slid more than three per cent in a five-day losing streak.

Traders will next turn to the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday as well as European inflation data to gauge whether central banks have room to start lowering interest rates.

Wagers on a March rate cut are dimming with the labor market still on sure footing and the minutes on Wednesday from the Fed’s December meeting suggesting rates could remain at restrictive levels “for some time.”

“If tomorrow’s numbers show the same kind of strength and the economy keeps rolling along, it’s fair to wonder why the Fed would be in a rush to cut rates,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

OIL RALLY

West Texas Intermediate crude traded around US$73 a barrel after supply disruptions in Libya, and as Iran said attacks that killed almost 100 people in the country were carried out to punish its stance against Israel.

In currency markets, the yen weakened on speculation that it’ll be harder for the Bank of Japan to abolish negative interest rates after a powerful earthquake hit the country on New Year’s Day. Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. changed its call for the BOJ rate decision this month and now sees it leaving current policy in place.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to $1.0944

The British pound was little changed at $1.2672

The Japanese yen fell 1 per cent to 144.76 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9 per cent to $43,342.89

Ether rose 0.4 per cent to $2,236.12

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.99 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.13 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 3.72 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7 per cent to $73.19 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.