Wall Street geared up for another busy session of bond sales as issuers looked to borrow before key economic data later this week.

Treasuries saw small moves ahead of a US$42 billion seven-year note auction and another heavy slate of new corporate bonds. Eight companies are considering selling US investment-grade bonds on Tuesday, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters who declined to name the firms. Any sales come a day after 18 companies sold deals, bringing February issuance to a record level.

“The softening trend in primary market sponsorship for Treasuries is difficult to fade at the current juncture – especially considering there hasn’t been a particularly encouraging trend at 7-year auctions recently,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “That said, we struggle to envision a strong overall result in light of the uncertainties instilled by January’s bounce in core inflation.”

Rates have soared as Treasury investors contend with an erosion in expectations for how much the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates this year — a policy shift that would likely fuel a bond rally — and an onslaught of new corporate issuance that has given yield-seeking investors ample alternatives. Traders have been moving to price only 75 basis points of US easing by year-end, in line with what Fed policymakers in December indicated is the likeliest outcome.

Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.29 per cent. The S&P 500 fluctuated. Bitcoin retook the $57,000 level for the first time since late 2021.

Data due out Thursday is expected to show inflation as measured by the Fed’s preferred gauge accelerated on a monthly basis in January, according to economists’ forecasts. The Federal Open Market Committee projected three rate cuts for this year, according to officials’ December median forecast. Policymakers will update their outlook at the March 19-20 meeting, but the timing of cuts may be hard to predict.

Fed Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey R. Schmid said late Monday that the US central bank should be patient in cutting interest rates with inflation above its 2 per cent target and the job market still strong.

S&P 500 companies are headed for their highest quarterly earnings beat rate since the fourth quarter of 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence strategists Gina Martin Adams and Wendy Soong. With more than 90 per cent of S&P 500 companies having reported results, the gauge is on track for 7.7 per cent year-on-year earnings per share growth, blowing past the pre-season forecast for 1.2 per cent, according to BI’s analysis.

The stock market is responding, with the S&P 500 last week logging its 13th closing record of 2024, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 39,000 for the first time. It’s telling that the milestones all occurred while investors speculated that the Fed will be in no rush to cut interest rates after a batch of hot inflation news and pushback from officials.

“While the equity market seems due for a pause and a consolidation of its recent gains, key PCE inflation data on Thursday could be the next short-term catalyst for the market, as investors are looking for additional data to help confirm if inflation is truly re-accelerating,” said Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management. “This is a teflon stock market, which has shown a remarkable ability to shake off bad news and focus on what is positive, which is classic bull market behavior.”

Corporate Highlights:

Macy’s Inc. said it plans to close almost a third of its namesake US locations as the department-store chain seeks to fight off a pair of activist firms seeking to buy the company.

Lowe’s Cos. said its sales will fall further this year as consumers continue to hold off from sprucing up their homes amid higher mortgage rates and a drop in new construction projects.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. issued its initial financial guidance for 2024 ahead of Wall Street expectations due to strong demand.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. said its experimental obesity drug delivered positive results in a mid-stage trial.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. reported quarterly sales and profit that topped analysts’ estimates, a sign that corporate customers are sticking with the software company. The company also announced a $1.5 billion share buyback.

Workday Inc., a payroll software company, issued full-year subscription revenue forecast that was weaker than expected at the midpoint.

Intuitive Machines Inc. extended its plunge as its lander tipped on its side when touching down on the moon, putting further pressure on the high-flying stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. and Cnooc Ltd. are considering exercising rights to acquire Hess Corp.’s stake in a giant offshore oil development in Guyana, a move that could break up Chevron Corp.’s $53 billion deal to buy into the field.



Key Events This Week:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Susan Collins and John Williams speak, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meet in Sao Paulo, Wednesday through Thursday

Germany CPI, unemployment, Thursday

US consumer income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Raphael Bostic and Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

China official PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Friday

BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 9:33 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0843

The British pound was little changed at $1.2678

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 150.37 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.4 per cent to $57,063.33

Ether rose 2.5 per cent to $3,266.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.29 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.44 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.18 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6 per cent to $78.08 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,035.87 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.