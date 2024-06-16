The world’s biggest bond market trimmed its June rally amid a flood of corporate-debt sales, with traders gearing up for key economic data and a slew of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers for clues on the rate outlook.

Treasury yields climbed in the run-up to retail sales figures, which are expected to remain tepid as consumers avoid dipping further into savings or borrowing at elevated rates. Home Depot Inc.’s bond sale is among about a dozen potential investment-grade issuers on deck. The swath of deals follows the slowest week of the year when under US$6 billion was sold.

“Given that Wednesday is a full-stop holiday for stocks and bonds, we expect the major portion of the IG issuance for the week to be jammed into today and tomorrow,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities.

Traders also kept a close eye on the developments in France after assurances from Marine Le Pen that she’d work with President Emmanuel Macron should she prevail in national elections. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said officials are being “attentive” to market developments after her colleague Philip Lane said he’s not worried about French turbulence.

“The market is responding to a sense of stability regarding the French political landscape,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

U.S. 10-year yields rose five basis points to 4.28 per cent. The S&P 500 edged up to around 5,440, with Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. leading gains in megacaps. France’s CAC 40 rebounded. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fluctuated as Citigroup Inc. downgraded the region’s equities, citing “heightened political risks” among other reasons.

U.S. rate strategists in weekly research regrouped after a week in which yields declined on soft inflation reports and Fed year-end rate forecasts were revised higher. Barclays Plc recommended shorting 10-year Treasuries, BMO Capital Markets took profit on a long 10-year position, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. turned tactically bearish on the five-year sector.

Investors are being warned that interest rates will stay higher for longer than they’d expected, with the median projection from Fed officials calling for one interest rate cut this year. And yet cash is pouring into stocks that benefit from lower borrowing costs.

The question now for investors is what will the market do when the Fed eventually does decide to cut? Historically, rate cuts have marked a key inflection point that has ushered in strong equity returns — but only for cycles that aren’t triggered by a recession, like this one.

“Improving inflation trends would lead to a more constructive policy outlook, which should be a tailwind for equities and fixed income,” said Jason Pride and Michael Reynolds at Glenmede. “Assuming all continues to go well with inflation along a moderating path through the summer, a September rate cut is likely on the table.”

“Choppiness and a flight to quality are likely to dominate the markets until the Fed clarifies the scope and timing of rate cuts,” said Robert Teeter at Silvercrest Asset Management. “This guidance may come as early as the Jackson Hole event in August.”

Some stock-market optimists have speculated that a swath of the roughly $6 trillion sitting in money-market cash is poised to be reallocated into equities and will give the rally another boost.

But a growing number of soothsayers at firms ranging from Morgan Stanley to Deutsche Bank AG are poking holes in that theory. With generous yields on cash amid elevated interest rates, it’s no surprise that inflows to money market funds just hit another all-time high. Yet, there’s little evidence to suggest that cash is going to move into riskier assets anytime soon.

Many stocks are now becoming more sensitive to softer growth conditions, according to Morgan Stanley strategists led by Michael Wilson. They say some value/cyclical stocks have started to focus more on earnings expectations and less on the impact of interest rates

“This development is in line with our consistent view that higher rates are a clear headwind to small caps, but lower rates don’t offer a comparable benefit,” they wrote.

The correlation between stock prices and bond yields continues to invert and is the most negative since 1997, suggesting a major shift in the inflation regime is likely underway and that stock prices and bond yields may together remain subject to extreme sensitivity to inflation trends, according to according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategists led by Gina Martin Adams.

“The correlation between the two asset classes was positive for the better part of 20 years, suggesting disinflation was the dominant regime,” they said. “The positive correlation historically implied that equities trended in the direction of yields as inflation mostly coincided with growth.”

The shift in the correlation to negative might be signaling a significant longer-term change in inflation conditions has begun, the BI strategists noted. Stocks held a negative correlation to yields throughout most of the 1980s and 1990s, when inflation hurt equities. Julian Emanuel at Evercore raised his year-end forecast on the S&P 500 to 6,000, the highest among major equity strategists tracked by Bloomberg. That’s an about face from one of Wall Street’s most prominent bears who previously expected the gauge to finish the year at 4,750.

Optimism over a resilient economy, improving corporate earnings and the end of the Fed’s tightening cycle has pushed the S&P 500 up this year, and Emanuel says ebbing inflation and artificial-intelligence fervor will propel stocks even higher. Emanuel’s new estimate tops the 5,600 level Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Kostin, UBS Group AG’s Jonathan Golub and BMO Capital Markets’ Brian Belski are penciling in.

“We believe the S&P 500 can reach 6,000 by year-end, as the combination of better earnings and one or two rate cuts is like a turbo booster for stock prices,” said James Demmert at Main Street Research. “The recent pace of weaker inflation data suggests lower rates and bond yields in the second half of the year, and that makes stocks more attractive.”

While Wall Street strategists rush to raise their targets for the S&P 500, hedge funds are growing increasingly cautious about equities due to the Fed’s reluctance to cut rates, softer economic data and narrow stock market breadth.

Hedge funds decreased their long-short gross leverage, which measures their overall exposure to the market, by the most since March 2022, according to a note from Goldman Sachs’s prime brokerage desk. The move points to a more cautious stance from the so-called smart money, the team wrote.

Corporate highlights:

Tesla Inc. has been granted approval to test its advanced driver-assistance system on some Shanghai streets, according to a person familiar with the matter — the next step in rolling out the feature to Chinese drivers.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued Adobe Inc., alleging the software company violated consumer protection laws by making it too difficult for consumers to cancel their subscriptions.

As crisis engulfs Boeing Co. following the near-catastrophic accident on an airborne 737 Max 9 aircraft, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun has kept a low profile in recent months. A Senate hearing on Tuesday will put him on the spot to defend his record and salvage his legacy as he prepares to step down later this year.

Walt Disney Co.’s Deadpool & Wolverine will hit Chinese theaters next month, a win for the studio after Beijing barred previous blockbuster releases at a time of frosty relations with the U.S.

Activist investor Starboard Value said it’s built a stake in Autodesk Inc. valued at more than $500 million and plans to push for changes to the board because of concerns about the software company’s performance and how it handled an accounting probe.

Key events this week:

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Tuesday

U.S. retail sales, business inventories, industrial production, Tuesday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin, Lorie Logan, Adriana Kugler, Alberto Musalem, Austan Goolsbee speak, Tuesday

U.K. CPI, Wednesday

U.S. Juneteenth holiday, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

U.K. BOE rate decision, Thursday

U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

U.S. existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 12:17 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0723

The British pound was little changed at $1.2694

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 157.76 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $65,359.22

Ether fell 3% to $3,490.72

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.41%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.11%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $79.51 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,314.69 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.