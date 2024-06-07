The world’s biggest bond market got hammered as a solid U.S. jobs report made traders dial back their bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

A selloff in Treasuries drove yields up over 10 basis points, with swaps no longer pricing in a Fed reduction before December. Nonfarm payrolls advanced 272,000 — beating estimates — and wages accelerated. The unemployment rate increased to 4 per cent. Equities closed well off session lows as the data helped quell fears about an economic slowdown that could hurt Corporate America.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, the jobs report is sort of a mixed bag. On the one hand, it calms worries the U.S. is hurling toward some sort of economic cliff. On the other hand, it pushes back bets on Fed easing.

“Today’s jobs report may lower rate-cut expectations,” Kenwell said. “But at the end of the day, a strong labor market is hardly a bad thing — especially for an economy that’s so dependent on consumer spending.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent, with banks up and most tech megacaps down. GameStop Corp. plunged after Keith Gill’s appearance on the “Roaring Kitty” stream on YouTube — as well as the video-game retailer’s unexpected earnings report and plans to sell up to 75 million additional shares.

Treasury 10-year yields jumped 14 basis points to 4.43 per cent. The dollar climbed the most since January. Gold, silver and copper tumbled. Oil also fell. Bitcoin sank below US$70,000.

“We still expect the Fed to cut rates in September, but another set of prints like today’s would likely also take that off the table,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “The positive news, however, is that with a labor market this strong, the U.S. economy is nowhere near recession territory.”

Swap traders had escalated rate-cut bets earlier in the week, emboldened by a slew of softer-than-forecast U.S. economic data, the Bank of Canada’s decision to ease monetary policy, and bets the European Central Bank would be the next to cut — a move that was confirmed by the ECB on Thursday.

The latest jobs figures highlight a labor market that continues to defy expectations and blunt the impact on the economy from high interest rates and prices. That strength risks keeping inflationary pressures stubborn, which will likely reinforce the Fed’s cautious stance.

To Jeff Schulze at ClearBridge Investments, Friday’s jobs report likely takes a September rate cut off the table.

“The Fed can have patience and remain data-dependent over the next quarter to ensure that inflation is moving sustainably back to target,” he noted.

Economists at Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., among the few who were still predicting a Fed cut in July, changed their calls after the jobs report. Citi’s Andrew Hollenhorst now sees cuts in September, November and December. JPMorgan’s Michael Feroli predicts a Fed reduction in November.

This is one of the last major reports Fed officials will see before Wednesday’s rate decision, when they’re forecast to keep borrowing costs at a two-decade high. A key inflation print — the Consumer Price Index — is due on the same day.

While the strong U.S. payrolls data underscore no urgency for the Fed to cut, it’s inflation — not jobs — that will decide that, according to Krishna Guha at Evercore.

“Next week’s CPI could help clarify whether the U.S. is enjoying a ‘Goldilocks’ moment of decelerating inflation combined with resilient employment or whether inflationary pressures are persisting,” said Ronald Temple at Lazard.

The June Fed meeting will be one of the most-pivotal this year as Chair Jerome Powell may provide the clearest hint yet to the rate-cut timetable, according to Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics.

With the Fed widely expected to stay on hold, the focus of the meeting will be the new Summary of Economic Projections. Back in March, Fed officials maintained their outlook for three rate cuts in 2024.

“The new ‘dot plot’ likely will indicate two 25-basis-point cuts this year,” Wong said.

Corporate Highlights:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has shelved plans for a potential initial public offering of its UK drugstore chain Boots, people with knowledge of the matter said, dashing hopes for a blockbuster listing to revive the fortunes of the London stock market.

Health-care payments software maker Waystar Holding Corp. shares declined as much as 4.7 per cent after its initial public offering raised $968 million, the largest by a U.S.-based company this year.

KKR & Co. put $50 million of fresh capital into one of its major property trusts and agreed to a plan to support its valuation as the money manager looks to weather the ongoing turmoil in commercial real estate.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.8 per cent

The euro fell 0.8 per cent to $1.0800

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to $1.2721

The Japanese yen fell 0.7 per cent to 156.75 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1 per cent to $69,185.63

Ether fell 3.1 per cent to $3,679.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 14 basis points to 4.43 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.62 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.26 per cent

Commodities