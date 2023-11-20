The dollar extended a decline, with a gauge of greenback strength hitting its lowest level since August, amid speculation the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

Traders are currently pricing in about a 30 per cent chance of a first Fed rate cut in March following cool inflation data last week. Investors are awaiting publication Tuesday of minutes of the last Fed rates meeting for further insight into policy makers’ thinking.

“The dovish Fed narrative remains in place,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “There is likely to be ongoing downward pressure on U.S. yields and the dollar.”

U.S. equity futures were steady after a three-week rally that propelled the S&P 500 to an 11-week peak. Microsoft Corp. climbed as much as 2.7 per cent in pre-market trading after hiring OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to lead its in-house artificial intelligence team. Treasury yields ticked higher ahead of a U.S. 20-year auction.





The Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated as a slew of negative corporate news weighed on shares.

Bayer AG slumped by the most ever after the German pharmaceutical giant stopped a key drug trial and suffered a defeat in a trial related to its Roundup weed killer. American peer Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. dropped more than four per cent in US premarket trading.

Ashtead Group Plc plunged after the U.K. equipment-rental company cut its revenue forecasts. Julius Baer Group Ltd. fell as much as 12 per cent after the Swiss bank warned of a profit decline amid rising bad-loan provisions.

Moody’s Lifts Italy

Italian banks rallied after Moody’s Investors Service lifted its outlook on the country’s debt to stable, removing the immediate threat of a downgrade to junk. Italy’s yield premium over German bonds narrowed.

Meanwhile, a rise in energy costs may cloud the outlook for inflation and interest rates in Europe. Natural gas prices jumped after a vessel seized in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels renewed concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could affect vital waterways for the fuel.

Benchmark European gas futures rose as much as 6.9 per cent. The increase was also driven by colder weather forecasts and higher crude oil prices ahead of an OPEC+ meeting later this week.

The European Central Bank may have to raise borrowing costs again if investor bets on monetary loosening undermine the institution’s policy stance, Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said on Monday. He was the first of a number of ECB officials set to speak Monday and later this week.

In Argentina, libertarian candidate Javier Milei defeated Economy Minister Sergio Massa to win Sunday’s presidential runoff. Argentina’s bonds rallied, while a gauge of emerging-market currencies gained along with developing-nation stocks.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, Zambia’s eurobonds plunged after the country said it can’t implement a restructuring pact with bondholders as not all creditors supported the agreement. Securities due 2027 fell more than two cents in the dollar.

The offshore yuan strengthened after the People’s Bank of China boosted its daily reference rate for the currency to the strongest since August. The nation’s commercial lenders on Monday kept their benchmark lending rates unchanged, in line with the central bank’s decision this month to maintain policy rates in favor of other means to support stimulus spending.

Key events this week:

European Central Bank governing council members Pablo Hernandez de Cos, Francois Villeroy de Galhau speak at separate events, Monday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Monday

U.S. Conference Board leading index, Monday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

Federal Reserve Nov. policy meeting minutes, Tuesday

Nvidia earnings, Tuesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, durable goods, Wednesday

Eurozone PMIs, Thursday

U.K. S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of Oct. policy meeting, Thursday

Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany GDP, Friday

U.S. manufacturing PMI, Friday

Black Friday sales begin, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:20 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.0927

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2471

The Japanese yen rose 0.8 per cent to 148.47 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6 per cent to US$37,211.75

Ether rose 2 per cent to US$2,023.69

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.47 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.62 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.14 per cent

Commodities