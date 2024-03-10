13h ago
Markets today: U.S. futures slip as countdown to inflation begins
U.S. equity futures started off a data-heavy week on the backfoot before a key report on U.S. inflation that will test the resolve of a bull market riding on bets that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are moving closer to a pivot to easier policy.
Futures on the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent while those on the rate-sensitive and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were steady. The 10-year Treasury yield was flat.
Tuesday’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report is a key piece of the puzzle toward completing the backdrop for the Fed to start cutting rates in the middle of the year. Comments from policy makers last week appeared very dovish, and swaps traders see a June rate cut as a virtual lock, even with another set of strong payroll data on Friday.
A stronger-than-anticipated jump in consumer prices could derail rallies in stocks and bonds fueled by confidence that the Fed is on the verge of pulling inflation back to its target. That was the case last month, when the CPI data triggered a market selloff. The impact may be stronger this time because it’s the last major piece of economic data before the Fed’s March 20 meeting.
“The bottom line is that loads of folk are preoccupied trying to predict or front-run a first Fed rate cut,” said Mark Dowding, the CIO at RBC BlueBay Asset Management. “I still see this as some months away.”
In currencies, the Japanese yen extended its meteoric rise on expectations the Bank of Japan is about to start lifting interest rates. Bitcoin topped US$71,000 for the first time, advancing for a sixth straight day and taking this year’s rally to almost 70 per cent on the back of massive inflows into U.S. exchange-traded funds. Meanwhile, a gauge of the U.S. dollar is on track for a seventh day of losses, its longest losing streak in almost four years.
Further moderation in U.S. prices would support the disinflation narrative that broadly remains intact, despite a pullback in the number of Fed rate cuts expected this year. Core prices in the consumer price index are expected to tick 0.3 per cent higher in February from a month earlier, and 3.7 per cent on a year-over-year basis — which would be the smallest annual rise since April 2021.
Recent comments from policy makers have supported the case for easing. The S&P 500 rallied one per cent Thursday when Powell said in his testimony before the Senate that the central bank is “not far” from being ready to cut interest rates. The same day, Powell’s European counterpart Christine Lagarde said the European Central Bank could start reducing rates as soon as June, sending the Stoxx Europe 600 Index up 1.3 per cent.
America’s improving economy and a slowing rate of inflation are making the case for bears a little harder. Exuberant positioning, stretched technicals and shaky earnings forecasts are among the few arguments left.
“A lack of a second-half growth inflection could serve as a headwind for economically sensitive areas of the market, particularly if the Fed holds off on cutting rates longer than expected,” according to Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson, one of the most prominent bearish voices on Wall Street. His 2024 target for the S&P 500 is 4,500, implying a roughly 12 per cent drop from Friday’s close.
Elsewhere, Europe’s benchmark stock gauge dropped 0.4 per cent, with basic resources leading declines after iron ore slumped on slackening demand from China.
In commodities, oil held a loss ahead of reports from OPEC and the IEA this week that may provide clues on the demand outlook. Gold hovered near a record on the Fed outlook.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 per cent as of 6:13 a.m. New York time
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent
- The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent
- The euro was little changed at $1.0937
- The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to $1.2843
- The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 146.58 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 3.4 per cent to $71,788.9
- Ether rose 3.2 per cent to $4,032.81
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.26 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.95 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 per cent to $78.28 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
