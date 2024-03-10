U.S. equity futures started off a data-heavy week on the backfoot before a key report on U.S. inflation that will test the resolve of a bull market riding on bets that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are moving closer to a pivot to easier policy.

Futures on the S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent while those on the rate-sensitive and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were steady. The 10-year Treasury yield was flat.

Tuesday’s U.S. Consumer Price Index report is a key piece of the puzzle toward completing the backdrop for the Fed to start cutting rates in the middle of the year. Comments from policy makers last week appeared very dovish, and swaps traders see a June rate cut as a virtual lock, even with another set of strong payroll data on Friday.

A stronger-than-anticipated jump in consumer prices could derail rallies in stocks and bonds fueled by confidence that the Fed is on the verge of pulling inflation back to its target. That was the case last month, when the CPI data triggered a market selloff. The impact may be stronger this time because it’s the last major piece of economic data before the Fed’s March 20 meeting.

“The bottom line is that loads of folk are preoccupied trying to predict or front-run a first Fed rate cut,” said Mark Dowding, the CIO at RBC BlueBay Asset Management. “I still see this as some months away.”

In currencies, the Japanese yen extended its meteoric rise on expectations the Bank of Japan is about to start lifting interest rates. Bitcoin topped US$71,000 for the first time, advancing for a sixth straight day and taking this year’s rally to almost 70 per cent on the back of massive inflows into U.S. exchange-traded funds. Meanwhile, a gauge of the U.S. dollar is on track for a seventh day of losses, its longest losing streak in almost four years.

Further moderation in U.S. prices would support the disinflation narrative that broadly remains intact, despite a pullback in the number of Fed rate cuts expected this year. Core prices in the consumer price index are expected to tick 0.3 per cent higher in February from a month earlier, and 3.7 per cent on a year-over-year basis — which would be the smallest annual rise since April 2021.

Recent comments from policy makers have supported the case for easing. The S&P 500 rallied one per cent Thursday when Powell said in his testimony before the Senate that the central bank is “not far” from being ready to cut interest rates. The same day, Powell’s European counterpart Christine Lagarde said the European Central Bank could start reducing rates as soon as June, sending the Stoxx Europe 600 Index up 1.3 per cent.

America’s improving economy and a slowing rate of inflation are making the case for bears a little harder. Exuberant positioning, stretched technicals and shaky earnings forecasts are among the few arguments left.

“A lack of a second-half growth inflection could serve as a headwind for economically sensitive areas of the market, particularly if the Fed holds off on cutting rates longer than expected,” according to Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson, one of the most prominent bearish voices on Wall Street. His 2024 target for the S&P 500 is 4,500, implying a roughly 12 per cent drop from Friday’s close.

Elsewhere, Europe’s benchmark stock gauge dropped 0.4 per cent, with basic resources leading declines after iron ore slumped on slackening demand from China.

In commodities, oil held a loss ahead of reports from OPEC and the IEA this week that may provide clues on the demand outlook. Gold hovered near a record on the Fed outlook.

Key events this week:

CPI reports for Argentina, Brazil, Germany, India, U.S., Tuesday

U.K. jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

Japan PPI, Tuesday

India industrial production, Tuesday

Mexico international reserves, industrial production, Tuesday

Philippines trade, Tuesday

Turkey industrial production, current account, Tuesday

EU finance ministers meet in Brussels, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council Member Robert Holzmann speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone, UK industrial production, Wednesday

India trade, Wednesday

South Korea jobless rate, Wednesday

ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras speaks, Wednesday

Swedish Riksbank First Deputy Governor and Deputy Governor speak, Wednesday

Saudi Arabia, Spain CPI, Thursday

U.S. PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers pre-budget address, Thursday

Canada housing starts, Friday

China property prices, Friday

France, Italy, Poland CPI, Friday

Indonesia trade, Friday

Japan tertiary index, Friday

New Zealand PMI, Friday

Philippines overseas remittances, Friday

Sri Lanka GDP

U.S. industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 per cent as of 6:13 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at $1.0937

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to $1.2843

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 146.58 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.4 per cent to $71,788.9

Ether rose 3.2 per cent to $4,032.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.26 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.95 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 per cent to $78.28 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.