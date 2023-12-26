U.S. futures were steady, with an all-time high this year firmly in sight amid optimism that the Federal Reserve is getting close to cutting interest rates.

Futures on the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 indexes were little changed amid thin holiday-season trading. The S&P benchmark is heading for a seven-week winning streak and closed on Tuesday within 0.5 per cent of the record high reached early last year.

Coherus Biosciences Inc. rose as much as 37 per cent in premarket trading after the FDA approved its medication administered after chemotherapy to reduce infection risks. Cryptocurrency-related stocks also advanced as Bitcoin recouped some of Tuesday’s losses.

Bets that the U.S. Fed could start cutting rates as soon as March have pushed U.S. stocks to levels that some technical analysts consider overbought. An index of manufacturing sentiment later on Wednesday and unemployment claims on Thursday might provide further clues about the economic and monetary-policy outlook.

“S&P 500 buyers will certainly not back down before sending the index to a fresh high this week, or the next,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank SA. Still, “the market optimism is overstretched. The Fed will probably cut rates but not at the speed that’s currently priced in. Once the Santa high fades, the hangover will hit,” she said.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell three basis points after Tuesday’s auctions drew buyers as the market prices in an aggressive path of Fed easing in 2024. The dollar was steady against most major currencies.

Meanwhile, shares in Europe posted a modest advance to the highest level since January 2022 as trading resumed after the Christmas holiday break.

The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index is set to end the year with a gain of more than 12 per cent after rallying in the past two months amid speculation the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve are moving closer to rate cuts. Trading volumes were light on Wednesday, with only three trading sessions left in 2023.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S led energy stocks higher, rising as much as 6.9 per cent after the Danish wind-power manufacturer said it received large orders for projects in the U.S. and Australia. Technology stocks were among the biggest gainers as Prosus NV rebounded from a slump triggered by a selloff in Tencent Holdings Ltd. Anglo American Plc climbed as much as 4.3 per cent after a report that it’s selling a minority stake in Britain’s US$9 billion Woodsmith fertilizer mine.

On the downside, AP Moller-Maersk AS fell 4.7 per cent after saying it’s preparing to resume shipping through the Red Sea. Container-shipping peer Hapag-Lloyd AG slumped 4.3 per cent. The stocks had rallied on expectations that the disruption caused by attacks on Red Sea container traffic would allow companies to raise the prices.

CHINA REBOUND

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose to its highest since April 2022, fueled by gains in miners. Mainland China equities rebounded from earlier losses, after data showed a quickening speed of growth in the country’s industrial profits, helped by favorable base effects.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained over one per cent, hovering slightly below its previous high in July, after Bank of Japan board members discussed the potential timing of ending the negative rate policy during their meeting last week, with several members indicating they see no rush to make the move. The yen weakened and Japanese government bond yields fell after the release of the summary.

“Bullish views prevail among investors towards year end as there are no particular blind spots in Japanese equities,” said Masanari Takada, a derivatives strategist at JPMorgan Securities Japan Co. “While an earlier-than-expected BOJ policy change and yen appreciation may be a risk to top-down traders, the results from BOJ summary today provided a sense of relief.”

In Hong Kong, major tech stocks partially recovered from Friday’s $80 billion rout, after authorities signaled a willingness to dial back controversial new gaming restrictions. Tencent climbed as much as 6.2 per cent while smaller rival NetEase jumped more than 14 per cent.

U.S. stocks have risen 4.5 per cent this month so far, with the gain since the start of the year now 24 per cent. While the US and Australian indexes near record highs and Indian gauges hover near all-time peaks from earlier this month, MSCI’s all-country index is 4.5 per cent off its November 2021 record. Asia is a laggard region, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index still 25 per cent off its February 2021 high.

Oil reversed gains fueled by concerns about Red Sea shipping traffic. Iron ore steadied around 18-month highs in thin trading as Chinese steelmakers conduct winter maintenance. Copper futures rose near multi-month highs.

Key events this week:

Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday

U.S. wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.K. Nationwide house prices, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:49 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1051

The British pound was little changed at $1.2733

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 142.60 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1 per cent to $42,805.51

Ether rose 2.4 per cent to $2,277.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.87 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 1.92 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.47 per cent

Commodities