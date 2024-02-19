U.S. equity futures declined amid growing conviction that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer to curb a resilient economy — with some investors even starting to speculate that the next move may be up.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were pointing to a down day when Wall Street reopens after Monday’s public holiday. Nvidia Corp. declined in pre-market trading ahead of its widely anticipated earnings report due Wednesday. Discover Financial Services surged after Capital One Financial Corp. agreed to buy the credit card issuer. Capital One dropped. The 10-year Treasury yield and the U.S. dollar were steady.

Traders have in recent weeks moved rate-cut expectation out to June, from March, as a phalanx of Federal Reserve officials warned against over-exuberant expectations of policy easing, and economic data continued to surprise to the upside. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said on Friday “there’s a meaningful chance” the next move is up.

Investors will also be wary ahead of the Fed January meeting minutes to be released Wednesday, but most of the focus will be on Nvidia. The chip giant has surpassed the market value of Amazon.com Inc on the expectation it will be a big winner from artificial intelligence developments. The two companies together with Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have collectively contributed almost 60 per cent of the S&P 500’s year-to-date rally.

“Nvidia results on Wednesday could be a turning point for the markets,” Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer for Banque Syz, said on Bloomberg Television. “The market relies on very few large-cap growth stocks and if they disappoint for any reason there is a risk of a pullback.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dipped, putting it on track to snap a four-day rising streak that took it to within two points of its January 2022 record high on Monday. European bonds gained, with Germany’s 10-year yield falling about four basis points.

Miners Anglo American Plc and Rio Tinto Plc led basic-resources stocks lower after a slump in iron ore prices, with Bloomberg’s index of industrial metals down 0.7 per cent. Sandoz Group AG tumbled more than seven per cent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the Swiss pharmaceutical company’s stock, citing near-term uncertainty.

The chemicals sub-sector outperformed, with Air Liquide SA jumping more than four per cent after the French gas producer beat analysts’ expectations for margin expansion. Barclays Plc soared as much as six per cent after announcing plans for capital returns. Evolution AB climbed almost five per cent after U.S. regulators terminated a probe into the Swedish online gambling firm.

Elsewhere, Asian stocks fell after a reduction in China’s mortgage reference rate failed to dispel concerns about the world’s no. 2 economy. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea were all in the red. Chinese stocks fluctuated.

The cut to the five-year loan prime rate was a “good gesture from the commercial banks but still now the property problem is not about the mortgage rate,” said Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd. The move may “slightly boost the property demand but I would not expect much.”

Healthy demand

In Australia, BHP Group, the world’s largest miner, reported US$6.57 billion in underlying profits, less than consensus estimates, and said demand from top customer China was healthy despite weakness in housing.

Elsewhere, gold was little changed after edging higher Monday to trade around $2,020 per ounce. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil price, edged higher against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, a vital trade route.

Some of the key events this week

Rio Tinto Plc earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

Nvidia Corp earnings, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Jan. meeting minutes, Wednesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, PMI, Thursday

European Central Bank issues account of Jan. 25 meeting, Thursday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkar speak, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4 per cent as of 6:23 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to $1.0798

The British pound was little changed at $1.2596

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.20 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8 per cent to $52,325.51

Ether fell 1.2 per cent to $2,933.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.38 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.05 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4 per cent to $78.88 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $2,025.89 an ounce

