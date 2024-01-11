The Fed is just starting to think about when to cut rates: rates strategist

Moves in markets were muted at the end of a volatile week that featured unexpectedly fast U.S. inflation data and rising geopolitical tensions.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index slipped 0.1 per cent with the gauge poised to end the week up about two per cent. Treasuries and the U.S. dollar were little changed, and the Cboe Volatility Index held near a four-year low.

The standout was oil, with West Texas Intermediate crude surging four per cent following the launch of joint military strikes by the U.S. and its allies against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The threat of a wider war in the Mideast and new hotspots of political turmoil in Ecuador and Poland are complicating an otherwise bullish outlook for markets in 2024.

Expectations that officials are done hiking and will ease policy in 2024 — even if that happens a little later than markets are pricing — remain in place after faster-than-expected U.S. inflation data on Thursday. The European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said once the bank’s two per cent inflation goal comes into view she’s “very confident, then rates will start to decline.”

“The downside reaction to the hot CPI figure was a lot more benign than it likely would have been if we had seen a cool number – a very telling sign of positioning and the sheer amount of cash sloshing around in the system and waiting to be put to work,” FAB Global Markets economists including Simon Ballard wrote in a note.

Crude-price gains filtered through to commodity-linked currencies including the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone. Europe’s Stoxx 600 climbed as much as one per cent, buoyed by energy companies TotalEnergies SE and Shell Plc.

Earnings season gets underway on Friday, with some of the biggest U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. set to report fourth-quarter results.

In premarket trading, cryptocurrency stocks extended declines after the first U.S. exchange-traded funds for Bitcoin went live on Thursday, with US$4.6 billion worth of shares exchanged in the first day of trading.

Key events this week:

U.K. industrial production, Friday

U.S. PPI, Friday

Some of the biggest U.S. banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1 per cent as of 6:12 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.0958

The British pound was little changed at $1.2752

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.17 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3 per cent to $46,022.53

Ether rose 0.9 per cent to $2,628.23

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.98 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.20 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.80 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.3 per cent to $75.09 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8 per cent to $2,045.01 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.