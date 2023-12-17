Don't see need for 6 cuts from Fed in 2024: former president of Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

U.S. stock futures struggled for direction as central bankers sought to sow doubts that aggressive interest-rate cuts will materialize early next year.

Contracts on the S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent, while the Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed amid thin volumes. United States Steel Corp jumped 28 per cent in premarket trading after Nikkei reported Nippon Steel Corp. will buy the US firm for more than 1 trillion yen (US$7 billion). Shares of Vodafone Group Plc rallied almost seven per cent after Billionaire Xavier Niel’s Iliad proposed combining its Italian business with Vodafone’s local operations.

The dollar was broadly steady while yields on two-year Treasuries dropped three basis points, paring Friday’s jump.

European Central Bank Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle joined a chorus of officials tempering market optimism about rate cuts. His cautious tone came after New York Fed President John Williams last week said bets on a March reduction were premature, and ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank had not discussed cuts at all.

For now, market optimism is proving resilient, according to Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

“The message for investors is clear: there is a path to monetary easing in 2024,” she said. “Uncertainty around the exact timing of cuts will add volatility, but it will not change the trend.”

BOJ in Focus

Attention shifts to Japan with week with the nation’s central bank beginning a two-day policy meeting Monday. While speculation has grown the Bank of Japan will soon end the world’s last negative-rate regime, economists see April as the most likely timing for a change, with around 15 per cent expecting Ueda to pull the plug on negative rates in January, according to a Bloomberg survey of more than 50 economists.

“The BOJ has little need to rush into making policy changes,” Societe General economists led by Wei Yao wrote in a note. “But markets will be watching for any sign the board is willing to end negative rates or yield curve control.”

In commodities, gold edged higher, old edged higher while oil rose, extending last week’s rise as major shipping lines suspended transit through the Red Sea, following escalating attacks on merchant ships. Bitcoin lost about two per cent to US$40,998.

