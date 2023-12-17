Don't see need for 6 cuts from Fed in 2024: former president of Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

U.S. stocks ticked higher, even as U.S. central bankers sought to sow doubts that aggressive interest-rate cuts will materialize early next year.

Coming off a seven-week bull run the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent while the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.1 per cent. The tech-heavy benchmark closed at a record on Friday. The dollar steadied while yields on Treasuries climbed across the curve.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee was the latest official to join a chorus of officials tempering market optimism about rate cuts after he said markets were front-running rate cuts. European Central Bank Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle also took a cautious tone after New York Fed President John Williams last week said bets on a March reduction were premature, and ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank had not discussed cuts at all.

“This week we’ll see whether the stock market’s seasonal tendency to rally in the second half of December bumps up against potential exhaustion amid one of the strongest short-term rallies of the past several years,” according to Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

If the S&P 500 can extend its seven-week bull run another week may be determined by data on durable goods orders, personal consumption expenditures — the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — and the final third quarter gross domestic product estimate.

“The S&P 500 has closed higher seven weeks in a row only 20 other times since 1964, and it’s stretched the run to eight weeks 12 of those times,” Larkin wrote in emailed commentary.

BOJ IN FOCUS

Traders will also be watching Japan this week with the nation’s central bank beginning a two-day policy meeting Monday. While speculation has grown the Bank of Japan will soon end the world’s last negative-rate regime, economists see April as the most likely timing for a change, with around 15 per cent expecting Ueda to pull the plug on negative rates in January, according to a Bloomberg survey of more than 50 economists.

“The BOJ has little need to rush into making policy changes,” Societe General economists led by Wei Yao wrote in a note. “But markets will be watching for any sign the board is willing to end negative rates or yield curve control.”

In commodities, gold moved higher, while oil extended last week’s rise as major shipping lines suspended transit through the Red Sea, following escalating attacks on merchant ships. Bitcoin slumped.

Corporate Highlights:

A consortium backed by Clearlake Capital and Insight Partners has agreed to buy Alteryx Inc. in a deal valuing the software developer at US$4.4 billion including debt.

Nippon Steel Corp. agreed to buy United States Steel for $14.1 billion in cash, in a deal to end months of uncertainty about the future of the historic American metal producer.

Illumina said it will sell Grail Inc. following an appeals court finding that the acquisition of the cancer detection startup violated antitrust laws.

Chinese education firm New Oriental’s livestreaming e-commerce subsidiary East Buy dismissed CEO Sun Dongxu amid an exodus of subscribers.

HSBC initiates coverage of Thermo Fisher and Teva with buy ratings. Danaher is initiated at hold as HSBC analysts update their ratings in the life sciences and health care sectors ahead of a year which could see a US election spark “angst” for biopharma investors amid a focus on drug pricing.

Unity Software was initiated at hold by HSBC. The company has little prospect of near-term profitability and a “sizable convertible debt overhang,” according to the broker.

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc rallied after Billionaire Xavier Niel’s Iliad proposed combining its Italian business with Vodafone’s local operations.

Key events this week:

ECB holds biennial conference on fiscal policy and EMU governance, Monday

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai heads to court in Hong Kong, Monday

Nasdaq 100 index annual reconstitution, Monday

RBA Dec. policy meeting minutes, Tuesday

Bank of Japan decision, Tuesday

Canada inflation, Tuesday

Eurozone inflation, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Tuesday

New Zealand issues half-year economic and fiscal update, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

U.K. inflation, Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision, Thursday

U.S. GDP, Thursday

Nike earnings, Thursday

Japan inflation, Friday

U.K. GDP, Friday

