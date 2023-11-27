There are too many headwinds for Canadian banks this earnings season: portfolio manager

Stocks fell and gold climbed to a six-month high as data showed a sharp slowdown in China's industrial profits, which reinforced investor concerns about its sluggish economy.

The Stoxx 600 index fell 0.3 per cent and Nasdaq futures retreated 0.2 per cent. Treasury 10-year yields climbed as much as five basis points to 4.51 per cent, the highest in more than a week. Gold climbed to the highest since May, while the dollar was little changed.

A slowdown in China's industrial profit growth added to concern about deflation in the world's second-largest economy. Fresh economic data this week will help traders gauge whether the gains for stocks and bonds seen so far this month can extend into December. Statistics include euro-zone inflation figures, China PMIs and US personal consumption numbers on Thursday, and US and euro-area PMIs on Friday.

“There's not much fundamental reason for high market optimism,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency strategy at Commerzbank AG. “A lot of clients I am talking to are getting more pessimistic about long-term growth prospects.”

The cautious start comes despite the VIX index, known as Wall Street's “fear gauge,” falling last week to its lowest level since January 2020. Markets have been buoyed by a growing assumption that further interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are unlikely.

In earnings due this week, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. will underscore how businesses are prioritizing cybersecurity after recent high-profile corporate hacks, while Salesforce Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. are expected to post slower sales growth as overall corporate expenditure tightens.

Gold closed above US$2,000 an ounce on Friday, capping a second weekly gain and bolstering confidence that higher prices are justified. The metal has been lifted in the second half of November by weaker US economic data that added to expectations for early rate cuts by the Fed next year.

Oil fell for a fourth day as traders looked ahead to this week's delayed OPEC+ meeting.

Key events this week:

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde appears in parliamentary committee, Monday

Australia retail sales, Tuesday

NATO foreign ministers meet, Tuesday

U.S. Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed Governor Chris Waller, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speak at different events, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday

Fed releases its Beige Book of regional economic activity, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Wednesday

China non-manufacturing and manufacturing PMIs, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

U.S. PCE deflator, Thursday

OPEC+ meeting, focused on finalizing output levels for 2024, Thursday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone manufacturing PMI, Friday

U.K. S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Friday

U.S. construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speak at separate events, Friday

Some key moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent as of 10:09 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0949

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.30 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 7.1645 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2602

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7 per cent to US$37,352.38

Ether fell 1.4 per cent to US$2,045.3

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.49 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at 2.65 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 4.28 per cent

Commodities