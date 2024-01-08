Stocks fell after a tech-led bounce as Treasury 10-year yields fluctuated above 4 per cent. Oil climbed.

The S&P 500 extended this year’s losses. Tech shares came under pressure after Samsung Electronics Co. posted its sixth straight quarter of declining operating profit. Juniper Networks Inc. jumped after a news report the company was in advanced talks to be sold to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

A growing mismatch between aggressive pricing for US interest rate cuts and resilient economic fundamentals reducing the need for such easing risks creating a “reverse Goldilocks” scenario for global markets, according Max Kettner at HSBC Holdings Plc. He sees the Fed starting its easing cycle in June, later than market pricing indicating the start of US easing cycle in May or even March.

“We’re likely seeing a ‘head fake’ in the market right now,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “We just don’t know yet if last week’s decline was that ‘head fake’ or if yesterday’s bounce was it. Thankfully, the battle lines are very well drawn and we’ll know which situation was the head fake once one of two lines is broken in a meaningful manner.”

Corporate Highlights:

Air-safety officials probing last week’s fuselage blowout on a Boeing Co. 737 aircraft have turned their attention to four bolts they’ve been unable to locate and said they may widen their investigation beyond the Max 9 variant after multiple airlines found loose parts.

Match Group Inc., the owner of Tinder and other dating platforms, rose after a Wall Street Journal report said that Elliott Investment Management has built a stake of about US$1 billion in the company.

Spanish blood plasma firm Grifols SA tumbled after short seller Gotham City Research LLC published a report criticizing its financial reporting.

Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment into OpenAI Inc. risks a full-blown investigation by European Union deals watchdogs, after a mutiny at the ChatGPT creator laid bare deep ties between the two companies.

Netflix Inc. was cut to neutral at Citigroup Inc., which cited “lofty” expectations and a series of upcoming risks.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. was upgraded at Morgan Stanley, which sees a better demand outlook for the software firm’s services.

Key events this week:

U.S. wholesale inventories, Wednesday

The World Economic Forum’s global risks report is released, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

UK industrial production, Friday

U.S. PPI, Friday

Some of the biggest U.S. banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent as of 10:54 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to $1.0924

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to $1.2704

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.27 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6 per cent to $46,814.01

Ether fell 3.4 per cent to $2,259.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.01 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.18 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.76 per cent

Commodities