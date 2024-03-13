Stocks retreated from their all-time highs as a handful of big techs fell and traders awaited a $22 billion sale of long-term Treasuries.

Equities struggled to gain traction after a rally that has defied every doomsday scenario on Wall Street. In a sign of how resilient the market has been, the S&P 500 notched its longest stretch since 2018 without a drop of at least 2 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. With no major economic data on Wednesday, caution prevailed ahead of a US 30-year bond offering that follows Tuesday’s lackluster auction.

“A weak outcome could send yields higher — which would act as a renewed headwind on stocks — while a pullback in yields would be welcomed,” said Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report.

The S&P 500 dropped to around 5,165 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell almost 1 per cent. Nvidia Corp. slipped 3 per cent while Tesla Inc. extended its March selloff on an analyst downgrade. U.S. 10-year yields advanced three basis points to 4.18 per cent. Bitcoin hovered near US$73,000.

Corporate Highlights:

The Pentagon pulled out of a plan to spend as much as $2.5 billion on a chip grant to Intel Corp., people familiar with the situation said, putting the onus on another federal agency — the Commerce Department — to make up for the shortfall.

Dollar Tree Inc. plans to shutter about 1,000 stores in an effort to improve profitability as the discount retailer battles a spate of litigation and other headwinds.

Eli Lilly & Co. is teaming up with Amazon.com Inc. to expand its nascent business of selling weight-loss drugs directly to patients.

Adidas AG is sticking with its underwhelming earnings forecast for this year as it works through high inventories of unsold sneakers and apparel in North America, disappointing investors anticipating an improved outlook.

BP Plc and the United Arab Emirates’ state oil firm suspended a $2 billion bid to buy a major stake in Israel’s NewMed Energy as the war in Gaza upends politics across the region.

Toyota Motor Corp. met its labor union’s demands for increases in salary and bonuses in full for the fourth straight year, in another sign that a sustainable wage-price cycle may be taking hold in Japan’s economy as the central bank considers the timing of a long-awaited interest rate hike.

Country Garden Holdings Co. missed a coupon payment on a yuan bond for the first time, adding to the woes of the Chinese developer that is facing a lawsuit seeking its liquidation offshore.

Key events this week:

U.S. PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

U.S. industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 10:09 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0932

The British pound was little changed at $1.2796

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 147.96 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.2 per cent to $72,636.51

Ether rose 0.8 per cent to $3,981.3

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.18 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.34 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.99 per cent

Commodities