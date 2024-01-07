Stocks, bonds and the U.S. dollar saw small moves at the start of a week that will bring key inflation data and bank earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed major benchmarks, with Boeing Co. slumping as the grounding of its 737 Max 9 quickly gathered pace after a fuselage section on a brand-new Alaska Airlines jet blew out during flight. Energy shares weighed on the S&P 500 as oil declined after Saudi Arabia cut official selling prices for all regions.

Markets are looking for direction after mixed U.S. economic data on Friday capped a week that saw global equities sink the most since October on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve was in no rush to reduce interest rates. Further catalysts may come from the U.S. inflation print due Thursday and the earnings season kicking off Friday with U.S. financial names including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc.

“The valuation-led year-end rally pulled potential gains from 2024 into 2023, making this a tricky year to prognosticate ― especially as data are becoming more mixed and futures markets show that Fed rate cuts are already factored in,” said Robert Teeter, managing director of Silvercrest Asset Management.

Corporate Highlights:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. raised its guidance for sales and earnings after a strong holiday period for the activewear maker.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. raised its fourth-quarter and full-year sales outlook after better-than-expected holiday sales buoyed the already outperforming retailer.

Moderna Inc.’s product sales for 2023 modestly beat analyst estimates as it eked out a bigger U.S. market share for Covid shots, though the biotech giant reiterated a downbeat outlook for the year ahead.

Boston Scientific Corp. agreed to pay US$71 a share in cash for medical technology firm Axonics Inc., a maker of devices to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction.

Johnson & Johnson will pay $2 billion in cash to acquire Ambrx Biopharma Inc., gaining a developer of widely sought drugs that target tumors with lethal drugs.

Merck & Co. has agreed to acquire cancer drugmaker Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. for $680 million as it seeks to solidify its leadership position in the profitable oncology space.

Key events this week:

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday

Eurozone unemployment, Tuesday

Germany industrial production, Tuesday

Japan Tokyo CPI, household spending, Tuesday

U.S. trade, Tuesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, Wednesday

The World Economic Forum’s global risks report is released, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

U.K. industrial production, Friday

U.S. PPI, Friday

Some of the biggest U.S. banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to $1.0957

The British pound was unchanged at $1.2720

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 144.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8 per cent to $45,045.55

Ether rose 1.3 per cent to $2,271.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.05 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.20 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.82 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.1 per cent to $70.75 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1.3 per cent to $2,019.72 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.