U.S. bonds pared losses while stocks extended their new-year rout following data showing factory activity remained in contraction last month.

Ten-year Treasury yields pared a climb from above four per cent, the highest since mid-December, while the S&P 500 slid 0.5 per cent. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6 per cent as investors continued their retreat from tech stocks. The dollar trimmed its advance as it strengthened for a fourth day, the longest run since November. Nvidia Corp. dropped while crypto-tied stocks floundered as Bitcoin erased most of its gains this year.

Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing gauge data remained below a key level at 47.4 last month, data out Wednesday showed. Economists had expected the gauge to steady around 47.1. The index has remained below the 50 level — indicating a contraction – since late 2022. Separate data showed the number of job openings fell slightly in November from the prior month’s revised number.

U.S. markets were extending Tuesday’s slump, which registered as the biggest global rout since 1999 for the first full day of trading in a year. Traders are still awaiting the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin held off on giving a forecast on when the U.S. central bank’s first rate cut would occur. “Conditions are ever evolving,” he said in prepared remarks Wednesday. “So too will our approach. So, buckle up. That’s the proper safety protocol even if you expect a soft landing.”

The minutes are of particular interest for investors because the December meeting was a key catalyst for the sharp rally in Treasuries, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that policymakers had discussed interest-rate cuts.

“We do not expect such sharp cuts to be supported by the discussion in the minutes, but we will be on the lookout for any mention of rate cuts, what would trigger them and how soon they might come,” said Karl Steiner, head of analysis at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB.

Elsewhere, a slump in Bitcoin on Wednesday saw the cryptocurrency erase almost all gains it had made so far this year. The world’s largest token fell as much as 9.2 per cent to dip below US$41,000. The volatility spilled over into crypto-linked stocks, with shares in crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. falling more than 7 per cent.

Key events this week:

U.S. FOMC minutes, ISM Manufacturing, job openings, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, ADP employment, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, PPI, Friday

U.S. nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Friday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent as of 10:08 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.0930

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to $1.2649

The Japanese yen fell 0.7 per cent to 142.97 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 6 per cent to $42,439.63

Ether fell 6.8 per cent to $2,204.39

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.96 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.04 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.65 per cent

Commodities