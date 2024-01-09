Stocks, bonds and the U.S. dollar saw small moves, with investors awaiting Thursday’s inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve outlook.

The S&P 500 was little changed. U.S. 10-year yields hovered near four per cent. Bitcoin traded around US$45,000 before a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission decision on the approval of exchange-traded funds holding the digital asset. Oil rose amid wider risks of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Inflation is expected to end the year around the Fed’s two per cent target, and the upcoming consumer-price index will probably give a taste of the disinflation trend. Ahead of that, New York Fed President John Williams is due to speak.

“We’re seeing a plausible path to inflation continuing to ease gradually, an end to Fed rate hikes, and a re-acceleration of economic growth in the back half of 2024,” said Arthur Hogan at B. Riley Wealth.

Corporate highlights:

When Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. kick off the industry’s fourth-quarter earnings reports Friday, their results are likely to show that net-interest margins felt continued pressure from higher funding costs.

Boeing Co.’s chief Dave Calhoun said the planemaker must own up to its shortcomings as it grapples with a safety incident that has renewed questions over the quality of its manufacturing.

The owner of Gotham City Research LLC, whose critical report sparked a record one-day stock selloff in Grifols SA, has slashed its bet against the Spanish company’s stock.

Key events this week:

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

U.K. industrial production, Friday

U.S. PPI, Friday

Some of the biggest U.S. banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0940

The British pound was little changed at $1.2721

The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 145.34 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1 per cent to $45,376.03

Ether rose 3.3 per cent to $2,394.31

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.99 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.78 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2 per cent to $73.11 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation