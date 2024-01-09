17h ago
Markets today: Wall Street traders on hold in run-up to CPI data
Bloomberg News,
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: Jan. 10, 2024
Stocks, bonds and the U.S. dollar saw small moves, with investors awaiting Thursday’s inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve outlook.
The S&P 500 was little changed. U.S. 10-year yields hovered near four per cent. Bitcoin traded around US$45,000 before a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission decision on the approval of exchange-traded funds holding the digital asset. Oil rose amid wider risks of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.
Inflation is expected to end the year around the Fed’s two per cent target, and the upcoming consumer-price index will probably give a taste of the disinflation trend. Ahead of that, New York Fed President John Williams is due to speak.
“We’re seeing a plausible path to inflation continuing to ease gradually, an end to Fed rate hikes, and a re-acceleration of economic growth in the back half of 2024,” said Arthur Hogan at B. Riley Wealth.
Corporate highlights:
When Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. kick off the industry’s fourth-quarter earnings reports Friday, their results are likely to show that net-interest margins felt continued pressure from higher funding costs.
Boeing Co.’s chief Dave Calhoun said the planemaker must own up to its shortcomings as it grapples with a safety incident that has renewed questions over the quality of its manufacturing.
The owner of Gotham City Research LLC, whose critical report sparked a record one-day stock selloff in Grifols SA, has slashed its bet against the Spanish company’s stock.
Key events this week:
- U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday
- U.K. industrial production, Friday
- U.S. PPI, Friday
- Some of the biggest U.S. banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday
- ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed
- The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed
- The MSCI World index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0940
- The British pound was little changed at $1.2721
- The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 145.34 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.1 per cent to $45,376.03
- Ether rose 3.3 per cent to $2,394.31
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.99 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.17 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.78 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2 per cent to $73.11 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
