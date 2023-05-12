May 12, 2023
Markets turning against the office sector doesn’t make sense: Hines global CIO
BNN Bloomberg,
The future of office commercial real estate has been questionable in economies that continue to pursue hybrid work models, but betting against this space is misguided, a major investor and developer of the industry says.
Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman on Friday, David Steinbach, global chief investment officer for Hines, says office real estate will continue to be a big focus for the company as they see strong valuations despite the markets shying away from the space.
“Capital markets right now are painting a very broad brush against the office sector in totality and we don’t think that broad brush really makes sense when you really look at how bifurcated the market is in terms of fundamentals,” he said.
Steinbach noted that in some North American markets such as New York, rents for their commercial office spaces have never been this high.
In Canada, demand is being seen for modern commercial real estate to entice employees back into the office as opposed to older buildings — even as vacancies continue to rise, the latest report from Canadian Real Estate Market Outlook revealed.
Canadian commercial real estate investment totalled $58.5 billion in 2022, which nearly matched the record volume set in 2021, the report showed.
The best office projects he is seeing right now represent a huge opportunity to help bring employees back, Steinbach said.
“They are a magnet. They are a draw. It’s a place where people want to be,” he said.
