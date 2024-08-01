Greg Newman’s Top Picks for August 1, 2024

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager of Newman Group, discusses his outlook for the markets.

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American equities, dividend stocks

Top Picks: Boeing, Disney, Citigroup

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Has the great rotation finally begun?July certainly suggests so.The Russel Small Caps are up 10 per cent compared to the Nasdaq which is essentially flat. Banks, utilities and real estate have joined the party. Is it time to lessen weighting to the concentrated positions of technology?Tesla and Alphabet would suggest so, but Microsoft, AMD and Meta suggest otherwise.

We believe there remain great opportunities in the Nasdaq but also in a wide swath of equities.Fixed income and cash still remain attractive as well. The direction of interest rates is important.Do not fight the U.S. Federal Reserve.

TOP PICKS:

Boeing (BA NYSE)

Boeing offers investors high growth at a reasonable valuation.

Disney (DIS NYSE)

Disney offers investors a solid growth rate at an attractive valuation.

Citigroup (C NYSE)

Citigroup offers investors a high growth rate at a very attractive valuation.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BA NYSE Y Y Y DIS NYSE Y Y Y C NYSE Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: AUGUST 16, 2023

AltaGas (ALA TSX)

Then: $25.90

Now: $33.66

Return:30%

Total Return: 35%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN TSX)

Then: $10.31

Now: $13.70

Return:33%

Total Return: 40%

Comcast (CMCSA NASD)

Then: US$46.34

Now: US$40.91

Return:-12%

Total Return: -9%

Total Return Average: 22%