Richard Fogler’s Top Picks for September 11, 2024

Richard Fogler, managing director of Kingwest & Company, discusses his outlook for the markets.

FOCUS: Canadian stocks

The only function of macroeconomic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable. Our Ouiji board is no better than that of anyone else’s. Why would we base your financial future on what forecasters virtually always get wrong?

What we do know is that the North American economy grows at two to three per cent per year before inflation on average. This is a long-term strategy because as John Maynard Keynes said, “the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.”

At Kingwest, we deliver for investors by investing in companies that are not living up to their potential and where management has a plan to make it better.

Apollo Global Management (APO NYSE)

GFL Environmental (GFL TSX)

CI Financial (CIX TSX)