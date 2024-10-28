Keith Richards’ Top Picks for October 28, 2024

Keith Richards, president and chief portfolio manager of ValueTrend Wealth Management, discusses his outlook for the markets.

Keith Richards, President and Chief portfolio manager, ValueTrend Wealth Management

FOCUS: Technical Analysis

Top Picks: Northwest Healthcare Properties, PayPal Holdings, Arc Resources

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Halloween is upon us, and the markets do indeed offer some signs to be scared. I’ve covered a number of these factors in my blogs lately.

October is, despite its reputation (on average) a bullish month with a 60 per cent gain frequency and average return of about one per cent. However, this can change in election years, where October can lose (on average) about a one per cent loss. Scary stuff.

The VIX is sometimes called the “fear index” simply tracks option premiums. Writers of options demand higher premiums when they believe volatility will increase. Normally - a rising VIX, as we have seen this year as it rose from about 12 in January to about 20 lately – coincides with a falling market. That’s not been the case in 2024, as we’ve watched major market indices climb. The scary part: this type of situation rarely lasts. The scary part: Either the VIX will need to fall, or the market will need to fall.

High yield bond spreads against treasury bonds are shrinking. This flies in the face of the higher VIX reading. Effectively, we are witnessing a “risk-on” attitude by junk bond traders, and a “risk protection” attitude by option writers (VIX). This is unusual, welcome to the twilight zone!

Investor sentiment indicators like the AAII Survey are showing confidence by retail investors. This is bearish, as retail investors tend to be wrong at extremes. Similarly, the sentimentrader.com “Smart Money vs Dumb Money” indicator illustrates that, while retail investors are piling into the market, large “smart money” investors (institutional traders and commercial hedgers) are reducing exposure. If this divergence does not reverse, things could get scary for the markets.

Sign up for the Market Call Top Picks newsletter at bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe

Listen to the Market Call podcast on iHeart, or wherever you get your podcasts

TOP PICKS:

Northwest Healthcare Properties (NWH-U TSX)

PayPal Holdings (PYPL NASD)

Arc Resources (ARX TSX)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND (NWH-U TSX) Y Y Y (PYPL NASD) Y Y Y (BDT TSX) Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: July 31, 2024

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT NASD)

Then: $94.81

Now: $92.00

Return: -3%

Total Return: -2%

Ishares Msci Brazil ETF (EWZ NYSEARCA)

Then: $27.77

Now: $28.48

Return: 2%

Total Return: 2%

Atkinsrealis Group (ATRL TSX)

Then: $59.48

Now: $67.51

Return: 13%

Total Return: 13%

Total Return Average: 4%