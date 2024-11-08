Greg Newman’s Top Picks for November 8, 2024

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at ScotiaMcLeod, shares his outlook on the markets.

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American Equities, dividend stocks

Top Picks: Citigroup, Uber, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

MARKET OUTLOOK:

What an uncertain time. How will the Trump agenda upset the apple cart? How will the combination of lower taxes, higher tariffs and lower immigration play out? Will this stoke inflation? What will this mean for the U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut path? Can these policies grow us out of the debt problem?

As usual investors would be wise by having an asset allocation, diversification and trying to buy securities that are cheaper than they ought to be.

TOP PICKS:

Citigroup (C NYSE)

It offers investors nice growth at a compelling price.

Uber Technologies (UBER NYSE)

It offers investors exciting growth at a reasonable price.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN TSX)

It offers investors nice growth at a fair price.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND C NYSE Y Y Y UBER NYSE Y Y Y BIP.UN TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: NOVEMBER 3, 2023

AltaGas (ALA TSX)

Then: $27.30

Now: $33.28

Return: 22%

Total Return: 27%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN TSX)

Then: $10.73

Now: $15.43

Return: 44%

Total Return: 51%

GIC Annual 1 year

Total Return Average: 39%