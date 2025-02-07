S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. stocks fall after jobs report

The TMX Market Centre at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.3%, with six of 11 sectors higher, led by energy stocks. Photographer: Chloe Ellingson/Bloomberg

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index moved lower Friday and U.S. stock markets fell after the latest job reports on both sides of the border.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 91.58 points at 25,442.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 444.23 points at 44,303.40. The S&P 500 index was down 57.58 points at 6,025.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 268.59 points at 19,523.40.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.94 cents US compared with 69.82 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude oil contract was up 39 cents at US$1 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$3.31 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$10.90 at US$2,887.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 13 cents at US$4.59 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb.7, 2025.