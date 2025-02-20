S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stocks also lower

The TSX is shown on a business news ticker is seen in the Financial District in Toronto, Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell more than 150 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also dropped.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 168.77 points at 25,457.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 597.06 points at 44,030.53. The S&P 500 index was down 50.00 points at 6,094.15, while the Nasdaq composite was down 174.01 points at 19,882.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.44 cents US compared with 70.31 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was up 49 cents at US$72.59 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 19 cents at US$4.09 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$18.20 at US$2,954.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was up six cents at US$4.62 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.