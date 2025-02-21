Markets today: Wall Street hangs near a record as indexes trade mixed

The New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Wall Street is hanging near its record after companies turned in a mixed set of profit results. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% in early Friday trading, a day after pulling away from its all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. The company behind Booking.com climbed after delivering a better profit than analysts expected. Akamai Technologies kept the market in check after giving financial forecasts that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Treasury yields held steady, while stocks jumped in Hong Kong following an encouraging profit report from Alibaba.

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott, The Associated Press