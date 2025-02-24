S&P/TSX composite edges higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks mixed

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as gains in the telecom and base metal sectors were offset by losses in tech, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.62 of a point at 25,147.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 94.00 points at 43,522.02. The S&P 500 index was down 8.69 points at 6,004.44, while the Nasdaq composite was down 141.19 points at 19,382.82.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.27 cents US compared with 70.39 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was up 26 cents at US$70.66 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 18 cents at US$3.95 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.80 at US$2,959.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.58 a pound.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.