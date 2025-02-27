Greg Newman’s Top Picks for Feb. 27, 2025

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at ScotiaMcLeod's the Newman Group, shares his outlook on North American equities & market protection strategies.

Greg Newman, Senior Wealth Advisor & Portfolio Manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

Focus: North American equities, market protection strategies

Top Picks: Altagas, Parkland Corp., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Picking stocks always involves assumptions. Forecasting the direction of interest rates, earnings and execution are one set of variables. Another set involves government policies. At present, this last one is most opaque.

Will there be tariffs? If so, how broad, how high and for how long? What impact will this have on interest rates, earnings and asset prices in the U.S., Canada and across the globe? I believe the more prudent response is to fade this fear as “this too shall pass” for various reasons, such as Scott Bessent’s 3-3-3 plan.

That said, given the heightened uncertainty and higher valuations, we are erring on the side of caution.

TOP PICKS:

Altagas (ALA TSX)

ALA offers investors healthy growth while trading at a decent valuation.

Parkland Corp. (PKI TSX)

PKI offers investors high growth while trading at a low valuation.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN TSX)

BIP.UN offers investors nice growth while trading at a reasonable valuation.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ALA TSX Y Y Y PKI TSX Y Y Y BIP.UN TSX Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: Feb. 8, 2024

Intel (INTC NASD)

Then: US$42.50

Now: US$23.86

Return: -44%

Total Return: -43%

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX NYSE)

Then: US$38.12

Now: US$38.59

Return: 1%

Total Return: 3%

Uber (UBER NYSE) - Sold some in tax accounts for tax loss selling, otherwise holding

Then: US$71.61

Now: US$76.57

Return: 7%

Total Return: 7%

Total Return Average: -11%