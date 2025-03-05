S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks down after Lutnick comments

A red light on Bay Street in Canada's financial district is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Strength in the base metal sector helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved lower after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard said he expects President Donald Trump will make an announcement on his tariffs on Canada and Mexico this afternoon.

Stock markets fell Tuesday after the U.S. imposed crippling tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

However, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.67 points at 24,634.67 today after Lutnick suggested that some categories of goods including the auto sector might be exempted from the tariffs if they comply with rules under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.83 points at 42,489.16. The S&P 500 index was down 22.09 points at 5,756.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 73.49 points at 18,211.67.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.39 cents US compared with 69.02 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$2.74 at US$65.52 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up a penny at US$4.36 per mmBTU. The April gold contract was up US$10.30 at US$2,930.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 25 cents at US$4.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2025.