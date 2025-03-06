TSX down nearly 300 points, U.S. stocks also fall

Kris Backus, TMX broadcast manager, works in the broadcast centre at the TMX Group Ltd. in Toronto, Ont.'s financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell nearly 300 points in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell, giving up gains they made Wednesday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 276.57 points at 24,594.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 533.58 points at 42,473.01. The S&P 500 index was down 90.52 points at 5,752.11, while the Nasdaq composite was down 317.71 points at 18,235.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.68 cents US compared with 69.59 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was up 22 cents at US$66.53 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$4.38 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$8.50 at US$2,917.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.