TSX down more than 100 points, U.S. stocks also fall

Kris Backus, TMX broadcast manager, works in the broadcast centre at the TMX Group Ltd. in Toronto, Ont.'s financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points, while U.S. stock markets also fell, as the uncertainty around U.S. tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico continued.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 104.89 points at 24,765.93 as U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says he expects a pause on U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico until April 2 for goods complaint with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 189.23 points at 42,817.36. The S&P 500 index was down 54.60 points at 5,788.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 231.25 points at 18,321.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.13 cents US compared with 69.59 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was down 34 cents at US$65.97 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$4.32 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$4.00 at US$2,922.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US4.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.