TSX up slightly, U.S. markets mixed as more tariffs take effect, BoC cuts rate

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index ticked higher while U.S. markets were mixed in late-morning trading Wednesday, after 25 per cent tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum officially kicked in and the Bank of Canada cut its key lending rate by a quarter-point to 2.75 per cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.10 points at 24,263.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 337.86 points at 41,095.62. The S&P 500 index was down 6.10 points at 5,565.97, while the Nasdaq composite was up 78.49 points at 17,514.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.44 cents US compared with 69.20 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.19 at US$67.44 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 30 cents at US$4.15 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$13.60 at US$2,934.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$4.83 a pound.

