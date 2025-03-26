S&P/TSX composite down as tech and base metal stocks fall, oil tops US$70 a barrel

TMX Broadcast Centre is pictured in Toronto on May 16, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology and base metal sectors, while energy stocks climbed as the price of oil topped US$70 per barrel.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.59 points at 25,276.92.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.67 points at 42,670.17. The S&P 500 index was down 22.35 points at 5,754.30, while the Nasdaq composite was down 179.15 points at 18,092.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.22 cents US compared with 69.95 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$1.15 at US$70.15 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents US at US$3.89 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$4.20 at US$3,021.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents US at US$5.25 a pound.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.