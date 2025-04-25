Greg Newman’s Top Picks for April 25, 2025

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager at Newman Group ScotiaMcLeod, shares his outlook on North American equities and dividend stocks .

Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American equities and dividend stocks

Top Picks: Power Corp, Brookfield Infrastructure, Keyera

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Markets are a weighing mechanism. On the positives you have U.S. President Donald Trump wanting to stay popular and mid-terms that he wants to win. You also have a U.S. Federal Reserve that at some point will likely begin to lower rates and anticipated tax cuts. On the negatives you have the headwinds of tariffs, the uncertainty of erratic policy changes and a loss of confidence in governance. Will Trump be able to thread this needle before a more dire economic outcome unfolds? The longer this endures, the more unlikely it becomes. As such we are a little cautious. But opportunities are forming and there are solid places to put money to work.

TOP PICKS:

Power Corp (POW TSX)

Offers investors a nice growth rate and dividend at a compelling price.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP-UN TSX)

Offers investors a nice growth rate and dividend at a reasonable price.

Keyera (KEY TSX)

Offers investors a nice growth rate and dividend at a fair price.

PAST PICKS: May 15, 2024

Amazon (AMZN NASD)

Then: US$185.99

Now: US$186.36

Return: 0.2%

Total Return: 0.2%

Manulife (MFC TSX)

Then: $35.55

Now: $41.98

Return: 18%

Total Return: 23%

Intact Financial (IFC TSX)

Then: $226.10

Now: $298.72

Return: 32%

Total Return: 34%

Total Return Average: 19%